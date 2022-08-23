New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom on “Fox & Friends” for his “selfish” motives behind vetoing a recent bill that would have allowed drug injection sites in the state’s major cities.

Leo Terrell: Gavin Newsom got it right when he talked about unintended consequences for the wrong reason, a selfish reason. He is running for president. This will not play well in Iowa. That is the only reason. Every progressive bone in his body wants to sign that bill, but it didn’t play well in Iowa. He is nicknamed “Governor Fentanyl”. That is why he signed this bill. I assure you, if his presidential campaign fails, he will sign this bill when it comes up again. Steve, LA, Oakland, San Francisco: Magnet for Crime. Promiscuous drug use. There is no demand for drug treatment. You go in, you get shot, and it’s a lucrative win for the drug dealers.

