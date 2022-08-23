New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco to set up supervised drug-taking facilities.

Explaining his reasoning, the Democratic governor said the unlimited number of safe injection sites that SB 57 would authorize “could trigger a world of unintended consequences.”

Newsom acknowledges that such facilities can help, but “if done without strong planning, they can work against this purpose. … Exacerbating drug use challenges in these areas is not a risk we can take.”

Proponents wanted to give people who were already using drugs a place to inject themselves while trained staff stood by to help if they accidentally overdosed. But opponents argue that the move could justify the use of dangerous drugs.

State Sen. Scott Weiner, a Democrat from San Francisco who authored the bill, called Newsom’s veto “tragic” and “a huge missed opportunity.”

“It’s a sad day for CA’s fight against overdose deaths,” Weiner said in a statement.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also called Newsom’s veto “disappointing” but vowed “we’re not giving up.”

“Overdose prevention programs save lives and help connect people to treatment and services,” she tweeted.

The veto left Republican leaders in the rare position of praising Newsom, a Democrat in the legislature.

“People struggling with addiction need help, not a legal place to shoot,” said Senate GOP Leader Scott Wilk, whose members urged the veto in a letter to Newsom.

“We must stop initiating criminal proceedings,” said Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher in his own letter. “Instead, we need to promote policies that empower people to safely get off the streets and reintegrate into our communities.”

Tracy McCray, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, praised Newsome for stopping what she said were “sanctioned drug pits… creating hardship and confusion for residents and businesses adjacent to these sites.”

SB 57 has been one of the most watched and most controversial measures of this legislative session. The proposal comes amid a spike in overdose deaths amid the national opioid crisis.

Newsom previously said he was open to the idea. But his decision comes as he faces national scrutiny as he is considered a presidential contender, though he has often denied interest in running.

Newsom directed his health and human services secretary to discuss standards and best practices with city and county officials, and said he was open to the concept after returning to lawmakers with recommendations on how to safely operate the sites.

Nationwide, drug overdose deaths rose 28.5% to more than 100,000 in the 12 months ending in April 2021 over the same period a year ago, including 10,000 Californians, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press contributed to this.