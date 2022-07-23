New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a gun control bill into law that would allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, sell, transport or distribute illegal “assault weapons and ghost guns.”

The measure was created in response to last year’s Texas abortion ban, which bans the procedure after a heartbeat is detected and allows private citizens to sue doctors, drivers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for $10,000.

California’s firearms law provides $10,000 in damages per firearm to private citizens who sue. Citizens can also receive the same amount if they sue someone who illegally sells firearms to people under 21.

The bill was introduced after Newsom directed state lawmakers in December to craft a gun control measure along the lines of SB 8, the Texas abortion law. The governor called for the legislation just days after the Supreme Court ruled that Texas’ heartbeat law could remain in effect. A legal challenge.

“Our message to criminals who are spreading illegal weapons in California is simple: There is no safe harbor for you in the Golden State,” Newsom said in a press release Friday. “Even as the Supreme Court strikes down common sense gun safety measures, California will add new ways to protect the lives of our children. California will use every tool at its disposal to protect lives, especially in the face of an increasingly radical Supreme Court.”

The bill was signed at Santa Monica College, the site of a 2013 shooting that killed five people using an unserialized AR-15 rifle built using legally purchased parts. The weapon would have been restricted under the new law.

Lawsuits are expected to result.

“Because of the Texas decision it is clear that this is retaliation against legal gun owners and the judiciary. It is fully expected that the gun industry will have a very strong reaction to the signing of this bill,” said Sam Paredes, executive director of California Gun Owners, according to the Los Angeles Times. “They’re really, really trying to retaliate against legitimate people in the gun industry. All of our attorneys are in the process of evaluating what we’re going to do about this.”

Newsom on Thursday signed several other gun control bills aimed at addressing gun violence. The measures include a 10-year gun ban on those convicted of child or elder abuse, a reduction in the number of guns anyone can make without a license and a requirement that the state Department of Justice inspect at least every three gun dealers. Years commencing in 2024.

“While some politicians say they will put up roadblocks or do nothing, here in California we are proving once again that we can take on the gun lobby and protect our communities,” state Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a release Friday.

“With these new laws, California is protecting life, safety and liberty.” He continued. “We have the strongest gun safety laws in the country and the lowest gun death rate. It’s no coincidence. More guns don’t make us safer – laws like this do. Period.”

Newsom also ran an ad in several Texas newspapers criticizing GOP Gov. Greg Abbott for his stance on guns and abortion, the latest to launch in the Republican state that suggests he is eyeing a run for the White House. He recently aired an ad in Florida, saying freedom in the Sunshine State was “under attack” and urging its residents to flee to California.