Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom fired back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, revealing he will give $100,000 to the Republican governor’s midterm challenger in an effort to turn a red seat blue in the November election.

In a tweet posted Thursday by Newsom, the governor pledged a large donation to Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., who recently won Florida’s Democratic primary for governor and reached the midterms to face DeSantis.

Newsom, who is running for re-election this fall, made his goal clear with the donation. “It’s time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor,” Newsom said.

Despite living 2,700 miles apart, DeSantis and Newsom have been firing at each other for months after the California governor began running ads for his campaign in the Sunshine State.

The unexpected move drew major media attention and fueled rumors that Newsom was gearing up for a 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis appeared unfazed by Newsom’s recent campaign efforts, but drew applause during a speech at Cape Coral High School in July. “When families are being uprooted from the Pacific coast to move nearly 3,000 miles in search of a better life, that tells you something,” DeSantis said.

“Yes, we’ve created a bastion of freedom that has attracted people here and we’re proud of that. But, let’s be clear, California is alienating people with their terrible governance,” DeSantis added.

Karl Rove recently joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Newsom’s ad buys All over the country saying, “I think this is absolutely fantastic on Gov. Newsom. Think about this: He raised $23 million for his re-election campaign. He spent $100,000 on ads in Florida. We just got. More viewers of this news show than watch an ad in Florida. See the ad.”

Rowe noted that Newsom’s moves gave him national exposure. “He did a great stunt to get the Democrats’ attention and put himself in place in 2024,” he said.

Recent polls have indicated DeSantis is the top contender for the Republican nomination in the next presidential election, making him the biggest challenger to former President Trump in 2024 if the two decide to run.

If President Biden decides not to seek re-election, a majority of California voters want to see Newsom as the Democratic nominee in 2024, according to a recent Berkeley IGS Polls survey.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.