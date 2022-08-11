Newhouse’s primary victory among GOP impeachment voters was rare

Spokane, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s 4th Congressional District is a land of snow-capped volcanic peaks and lush irrigated orchards that produce most of the country’s apples. It was also one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and win the next election.

US Rep. Dan Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year and one of two who defeated GOP challengers this year.

Despite criticism from Trump and a Trump-backed challenger in the Aug. 2 Washington primary election, Newhouse won key votes in the race for his seat. Meanwhile, US Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif. — who, like Newhouse, ran in a top-two open primary — also won two months ago.

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., who voted to impeach Trump and represents the Vancouver area, conceded to Trump-backed challenger Joe Kent on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Analysts say Newhouse has few advantages to fend off strong challenges from Trump-backed Republicans Loren Culp and Jerrod Sessler, who is in Washington, DC at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021 runoff. His own money in the race.

2022 mid-term elections Governor Kay Ivey’s office denied the rumors of health issues Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, bucking Abrams on the economy Beto O’Rourke responds to heckler on Uvalde Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked-choice voting

Culp, a former small-town police officer, blasted Newhouse as a RINO, or Republican in name only. That wasn’t enough to defeat Newhouse, who comes from a well-known farming family and is seeking a fifth term in office.

“Newhouse has a lot of credibility in the agricultural community,” Cornell Clayton, head of the Thomas S. Foley Institute at Washington State University, said this week. “And Culp just didn’t. I think that brought him in.

Sessler, a former NASCAR driver, spent about $500,000 — mostly his own money — but finished fourth in the race.

Washington’s primary system, in which all candidates run on the same ballot and the top two vote-getters advance to November regardless of party, also helped Newhouse, analysts said.

“The short answer is this: Newhouse benefits from our top 2 primary system, especially where there is a legitimate (if still long shot) Democrat running,” wrote Todd Shafer, a political science professor at Central Washington University, in an e-mail. . “And of course he has the power of authority that gave him the ability to go over his record and attack Biden and Culp.”

Advertisement

The Republican vote was split between six challengers, allowing the lone Democrat in the race, Yakima Valley farmer Doug White, to finish second and advance to the general election.

White is a longshot in November in what is arguably the state’s most conservative district.

It covers a large area of ​​central Washington, covering Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton and Adams counties and part of Walla Walla County. The district, dominated by the Yakima and Tri-Cities communities, is much more conservative than the western part of the state.

No Democratic presidential candidate has carried a county in the district since Bill Clinton carried Okanogan County in 1992. No other county in the district has supported a Democrat for president since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, but Adams County did in 1936 when Franklin D. Not a Democratic vote since Roosevelt.

Advertisement

The last Democrat to represent the district was Jay Inslee, who won the seat in 1992 and lost in the 1994 Republican wave. Inslee is now the governor of Washington.

Newhouse is the scion of a prominent farming family in the Yakima Valley town of Sunnyside, and it’s nobody’s idea of ​​liberalism. He has consistently received “A” ratings from the National Rifle Association and the Susan B. Anthony List, a leading anti-abortion organization. He is also fighting environmental groups that want to remove four large hydro dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon.

The Newhouse family operates an 850-acre farm near Sunnyside, where they grow hops for local breweries, grapes for local wines, fruit trees and alfalfa.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four decided not to run for re-election. Rep. Peter Meier of Michigan lost to Trump-endorsed John Gibbs in the Aug. 2 primary, and Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina lost to a Trump-endorsed challenger in June. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is losing her Aug. 16 primary to a Trump-backed opponent.