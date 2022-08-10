Newfoundland writer Stan Dragland, co-founder of poetry publisher Brick Books, has died at the age of 79.

The Canadian literary community remembers Newfoundland writer, editor and literary critic Stan Dragland, who died at the age of 79 on August 2 from sudden cardiac arrest in Trinity, New Jersey.

Dragland, who co-founded one of Canada’s few poetry publishers, Brick Books, was also the founding editor of Brick literary magazine and a writer whose poetry, non-fiction, and literary criticism have received several awards in a career spanning more than four decades.

Dragland, originally from Calgary, later settled in St. John’s where he was an integral part of the literary and artistic community.

“I don’t know what to say about losing Stan,” said Newfoundland poet and writer Michael Crummy, who has called Dragland his “best friend.” CBC Books by email.

“He was so reserved, shy, it’s easy to underestimate what a huge – and extremely positive – force he was in my life, in the province that he adopted as his home, and in the cultural life of the country,” Crummy added. .

His presence was so understated that it is easy to underestimate his great power in the cultural life of the country. – Michael Crummy

A longtime professor of English literature at the University of Western Ontario, Dragland co-founded Brick Books in 1975 with fellow poet Don McKay and was its publisher for many years.

Dragland also served as poetry editor for McClelland & Stewart from 1994 to 1997, supporting a new generation of Canadian poets.

Dragland’s work has received several awards and nominations over the years: his 1979 debut novel, Packertrackswas nominated for the Books of Canada First Novel Award; Floating Voice: Duncan Campbell Scott and Treaty 9 Literature (1994) won the Gabriel Roy Award for Canadian Literary Criticism; 12 bars (2002) was co-recipient of the BP Nichol Chapbook Award; Apocrypha: further travels (2003) won the Newfoundland and Labrador Rogers Cable Award for non-fiction. His latest book Gerald Squiresa retrospective by Newfoundland artist Gerald Squires, won the 2019 Newfoundland and Labrador Book Prize for non-fiction.

Stormy weather: fours (2005) was nominated for an EJ Pratt Poetry Award and Strangers and Others: Essays on Newfoundland (2015) was nominated for the BMO Winterset Award.

In 2020, Dragland was awarded the Order of Canada, Canada’s highest civilian honor.

Known as one of Canada’s leading proponents of independent publishing, Dragland devoted much of his time to mentoring and encouraging both new and established literary figures, including publishing new works through Brick Books and training emerging writers at Banff Center and in Chile.

“He was endlessly creative and supportive of any creative endeavor he touched as an editor, collaborator or cheerleader. It was all about love and joy for Stan, in his work and in his life,” Crummy said.

Deep Too is a collection of non-fiction by Stan Dragland released in 2013. (Book * hug Press)

Dragland’s collaboration has extended to publishing his own work with smaller publishers, including in 2013. Deep tooa book of non-fiction stories about the male rivalry phenomenon, published by Toronto-based independent publisher Book*Hug Press.

Jay Millar, co-publisher of Book*hug (along with his wife Hazel Millar), recalled being familiar with Dragland and his work even before he first met him during a trip to Newfoundland.

“A mutual friend and poet arranged a reading for the two of us, and Stan read from an early draft of an article on male bravado and competition. This work became the text that Hazel and I eventually published as Deep tooa book of thoughtful and funny non-fiction stories and by far one of the most original books we have ever published,” said MillAr. CBC Books by email.

“First of all, it is a very small book, one that can fit in the palm of your hand (which Stan found amusing given the subject), and it contains the thoughtful work of one of the most unique Canadian writers of the 20th century. and 21st century.

Dragland also encouraged Book*hug to publish a 2014 book. air carnationthe first novel by the Argentine writer Guadalupe Muro, whom he mentored at Banff Center.

“He was very passionate about the book and Lupe’s decision to write the book in English instead of her native Spanish. While working on the book with us, Stan shared that a great letter to Lupe made him fall in love with literary editing again,” Millar said.

“Hazel and I were surprised and deeply moved when Stan traveled all the way from Newfoundland to Toronto to attend the book launch where he introduced Guadeloupe and her new book to Canadian readers with intelligence and grace.

“We are honored to have these memories of working with such a kind, generous and wise man in Canadian letters,” added MillAr. “We hold these memories close and are grateful to have known and worked with Stan.”

Dragland has also been an integral part of Newfoundland’s creative community, said poet George Murray, founder of the former literary website Bookninja and former St. John’s Poet Laureate.

Murray is married to the writer Elisabeth de Mariaffi, whose collection of short stories was nominated for the Giller Prize in 2012. How to get along with womenwas edited by Dragland, who also sang at the couple’s 2014 wedding.

“Stan approached me when I first came to Newfoundland 16 years ago. He was kind and welcoming,” Murray said via email. “By the time Elizabeth and I got married, he was a regular at our Friday kitchen parties and we were invited to his jam sessions with other local writers and musicians. He was always so quiet, but smiling with his half smile.

Whenever he opened his mouth to speak, it always came out right. His wisdom was immeasurable both as a literary figure and as a person. — George Murray

“I’m afraid of silence, but Stan wasn’t afraid of that. He could sit without saying anything, just listen until he had something to say. And whenever he opened his mouth to speak, always Correctly thing that came out. His wisdom was immeasurable, both as a literary figure and as a person,” he added.

“He and our dear friend Holly Hogan sang us to and from our wedding venue — a public performance he might not have been very comfortable with, but like a great friend nonetheless. I was sad not to see him, except briefly. last couple of years, but I’m honored to know him first.”

Dragland leaves his wife, poet and author Beth Follett, who is also the founder and publisher of the Newfoundland-based independent publisher Pedlar Press.

“He died a few months before his 80th birthday,” Crummy said. “But I only heard Stan express any concerns or concerns about his age with projects he was in the middle of and projects he hoped to get into – wanting more time to talk about the world that he liked to propose it. to us with his crooked, restrained, inventive voice, to make us visible to ourselves.”