Newcastle Hoe bullish ahead of Manchester City litmus test

By printveela editor

EDidi Howe has always been dogmatic, so it’s no surprise that even the prospect of facing Manchester City on Sunday can’t shake his belief that luck favors the brave.

The Newcastle manager confirms that given the hypothetical choice between accepting a draw before kick-off or trying to beat the champions, he would never have approved the first option.

Despite a record of 12 losses in 12 games against City with Bournemouth and Newcastle, Howe delved into the philosophy.

“It may sound funny, but I never, never thought I would take a draw before the game,” says the manager, who saw City win 4-0 at St James’ Park and 5-0 at the Etihad “. season. “I just couldn’t do it, I’m not made that way. I’ve never, ever entered a game thinking, “I’d take a tie here.”

For all its unchanging principles of playing at the forefront, Newcastle are much tighter defensively than their old team at Bournemouth. Thanks to the arrival of Nick Pope against Burnley, they kept a clean sheet with four points in their first two games against Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Erling Haaland and his City friends are promising to give Newcastle’s new centre-back Sven Botman a tougher test, and Howe says he can be coaxed into making a rare move instead of his favorite back four at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The rotation of the central defensive trio could also include Botman, Dan Bern and Fabian Scher, freeing up Kieran Trippier and Matt Target to work as cornerbacks. Byrne has distinguished himself since arriving from Brighton in January, but like Botman, he is left-handed. Everyone agrees that the Dutchman, who signed Lille for £35m, and the Swiss Cher create a more balanced partnership in Howe’s 4-3-3 configuration. The change to 3-4-3 will allow Newcastle to retain Bern’s commanding influence.

Sven Botman helps Newcastle keep a clean sheet at Brighton. Photo: Richard Kallis/MB Media/Getty Images

“I’m tempted to play differently,” Howe says. “In games like this, the balance between attack and defense is key.”

This particular match is a litmus test of Newcastle’s progress since their takeover by Saudi Arabia and Howe’s appointment late last year. At the time, the team had failed to win a single game all season under their previous manager Steve Bruce and looked destined for relegation, but with a £90m January outlay, Howe led them to a guaranteed 11th place. Now his overlords in Riyadh and Jeddah will seek tangible progress.

“Sunday’s game is a big test for me,” says Howe, who, after spending £60m this summer on Boatman, Pope and Target, is still looking for another striker and midfielder. “Games against Manchester City and Liverpool are a real barometer of our quality.

“We want to close the gap between us and the top teams. I thought the games against City last season were more intense than they looked on paper.

Now Pep Guardiola has added Haaland to his attacking arsenal and Pope must trust that an outstanding performance against the formidable Norway striker will not only confirm his place in the England squad in Doha and November’s World Cup, but also give Gareth Southgate pause to reflect on his status. Jordan Pickford as his best goalkeeper.

Howe tends to be circumspect in his opinions, but doesn’t dismiss the idea that Pope could oust his colleague from Everton and also get past Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

“Everyone is frustrated that we weren’t able to sign more players,” says Howe, whose wiggle room in the transfer market is limited by the need to stay within financial fair play restrictions. “But Nick was great for us. I’m sure he has ambitions to take down Jordan Pickford. When you are in his position, you are close to the game.

“You have to stretch and strain to try and make this jump, and with the start he made here, he didn’t do himself any harm.

“His ability to cross and stop shots is top notch and he distributes the ball very well. He is very sweet and smart in the way he does it. He made a big impact.”

