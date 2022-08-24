type here...
Newcastle are willing to spend a record £59m on...
SportsFOOTBALL

Newcastle are willing to spend a record £59m on striker Isak

By printveela editor

Newcastle United are poised to break their transfer record by signing Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for £59m.

The deal, which could rise to £63m, would dwarf the £40m paid for Jolinton in 2019 and is believed to be close. Giving all the income to plan for the long-desired 22-year-old Eddie Howe will be Newcastle’s fourth summer signing after Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Target.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues

Read more

Newcastle have all but given up hope of signing Isak this summer, but a hamstring injury sustained by their main striker Callum Wilson during last Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City preceded a new attempt to recruit him.

When football director Dan Ashworth flew to Europe this week, he was not discouraged by Real Sociedad executives, where the 6-foot-4 Isak has scored 44 goals in 132 games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund three years ago.

With 37 caps, Isak is also admired by Arsenal, Everton and Juventus, among others, but is known to be eager to join Newcastle where, despite limited wiggle room due to under financial fair play restrictions, he will earn around £120,000. a week.

It seems that after Ashworth called a fee of £70m plus £200,000 a week for Isak earlier in the summer, Ashworth was rewarded for his patience with a more realistic deal. Terms with Isak have been agreed, and only the finer details of the La Real deal remain stamped.

Isak’s arrival would be a big relief for Howe, who could do without the injury-prone Wilson for a few weeks and only have the less-than-prolific Chris Wood as a natural offensive cover in the center. Ashworth’s pursuit of Isak signals the end of Newcastle’s interest in Watford striker João Pedro, but Howe remains keen to make the midfielder his last signing.

The manager and his Saudi overlords want the team to start closing the gap on top Premier League teams, while Howe and Ashworth are exploring the possibility of either England’s Conor Gallagher or US international Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea. Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, is also wanted by Everton and West Ham.

Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Student loan handout reaction: NJ grad borrowers who paid off his loan told ‘not to expect help’

closer Video GUTFELD: Think of all the people who paid off their...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

A Texas judge blocks Biden’s order requiring doctors to perform emergency abortions

A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked implementation of a Biden administration order requiring hospitals to perform abortions...
Read more

