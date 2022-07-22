New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New Zealanders are dying from COVID-19 in record numbers as the country battles a new wave of the Omicron strain, which is particularly affecting the older population.

According to health ministry data, deaths from the virus reached 151 in the seven days since July 16, compared with 115 in the worst week of the previous wave, in March. In the latest 24 hours, 26 people died of Covid, all above the age of 60, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is riding the current wave in New Zealand, which has a population of 5.1 million. Officials say there have been 64,780 active cases in the past seven days, although many infections have gone unreported.

Once considered a model for preventing Covid infection, New Zealand’s rapid response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept it largely free of the virus until late last year.

The government withdrew the zero-covid policy this year after the population was largely vaccinated. The virus has since been allowed to spread.

Emergency departments, general practices and medical centers are under pressure. However, Health Ministry data shows hospitalizations are below the level seen in the March peak.

The New Zealand government is resisting pressure from some doctors to restore restrictions on public gatherings or make masks mandatory in schools.

However, Education Ministry chief Iona Holstedt said on Thursday that the ministry has instructed schools to implement the wearing of masks in practice when children return from vacation next week.

“We understand that implementing mask policies can be a challenge, but urge you to take action to strengthen your mask-wearing policy as soon as possible,” she said.