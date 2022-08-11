New Zealand health system was not ready for monkeypox, say first 2 cases in province

The first two people diagnosed with monkeypox in Newfoundland and Labrador say incorrect information from the provincial health department prevented them from getting proper testing and delayed access to protective equipment for their close contacts.

Both men – CBC News agreed not to be identified because they are concerned about the stigma associated with the disease – attended various Pride events outside the province in late June.

The 22-year-old, who was the first likely case announced by public health on July 28, said he was at a Pride event in late June outside of Canada.

He says he felt bad when he returned. At first he thought he had COVID-19. It wasn’t until a friend told him about cases of monkeypox found at parties he attended that he realized he might get it.

811 said testing not available

He called 811, the provincial health line.

“They didn’t really have any information for me or ideas on how I could get tested or if there was testing in the province,” he said.

It took him two weeks to see his family doctor. By that time, the rash that had appeared along with the pustules on his hands had healed.

Instead of going to the Public Health Service, he was sent to a dermatologist for scars. It wasn’t until the dermatologist alerted public health that he was told to go to the emergency room for testing.

The Netherlands becomes the 6th province with a possible case of monkeypox

But by then it was too late to confirm monkeypox because he had recovered. He was told that he probably had it based on his exposure and his symptoms.

“If it wasn’t for the fact that I made a commitment to lockdown, well then there could have been a lot of community spread and it’s even more frustrating now because I’ll never know if I had it or didn’t have it” . I have it.”

Second case, similar experience

His experience is not unique. CBC News covered a second likely case with a similar story.

The 29-year-old was at another Pride event and developed symptoms in late June.

He told a nurse at 811 that he thought he had monkeypox. He asked if he should self-isolate or see his family doctor.

“The nurse said, ‘You can, but there are no tests or vaccines in the province.’

This information was incorrect. Newfoundland and Labrador can be tested for monkeypox through the National Microbiology Laboratory and receive doses of Imvamun, a vaccine given to people in contact to reduce their chances of becoming infected and reduce symptoms.

More than a month after he fell ill, the man who contracted the first case of monkeypox in the NL still has scars from the lesions he developed. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

CBC News asked public health for an interview, but received a statement instead.

“The department became aware of the confusion surrounding 811 messages and the issues have since been resolved,” the statement said, which did not provide any details on how any of the issues were resolved.

The vaccine should be administered as soon as possible after exposure, but because cases were not reported to public health immediately, it was not until a few weeks after the men thought they had the disease that their contacts were given access to the vaccine.

The Public Health Service says the two cases are the only known cases in the province so far, and both men say none of their contacts have developed symptoms.

Men say other treatment ‘smells like homophobia’

It’s not just the delayed access to testing that worries men. It also has to do with how their contacts were treated.

They say their gay friends have been asked about their sexual history, but their direct contacts have not.

CBC News spoke to one homosexual contact who said they were told to self-isolate for four weeks. Another contact, a heterosexual woman, said she was told she needed to self-isolate for just two weeks, despite sharing drinks and being in bed with a man who tested positive.

A 22-year-old man says a gay couple who were friends and interacted was banned from having sex, while his parents, who were similarly exposed, were banned.

Monkeypox mainly circulates among men who have sex with men, but is not a sexually transmitted disease. Health officials said any close contact could spread the disease, such as sharing sheets or contact with sores.

This is completely unfair medical care, and it is unfair. – 22 year old male

But there were other differences that made the two men and their gay friends feel treated differently.

While a straight woman told CBC News she was allowed to go to a clinic in Conception Bay South, gay acquaintances who came to the Mundy Pond site said they were told they had to stay in their car and couldn’t get in. .

“It pisses everyone off. This is completely unfair medical care, and it is unfair. It smacks of homophobia, and that’s really what it smells like at the end of the day,” said the 22-year-old alleged case.

“You have to be able to remove those barriers. Queer people don’t trust how they handle these things anymore.”

Eastern Health said in a statement that vaccines are often delivered in multiple ways.

“Depending on clinic location and schedule availability, people may also receive the monkeypox vaccine at the clinic or on the sidelines,” the report said.

Ministry of Health ‘no way’ to predetermine sexual orientation: statement

In its own statement, the provincial health authority said it could not specifically comment on concerns about the different treatment of contact persons.

“Medical workers do not have the ability to predetermine a person’s sexual orientation. All people are being asked questions to help identify close contacts in an attempt to reduce the spread,” the statement said.

The 22-year-old case says he worries that there may be other cases who were given similar misinformation but didn’t insist on testing.

“I feel like there must be people who experience this but who just don’t get any attention, and I think it’s pretty funny, especially when it’s taken so seriously. Then why don’t we take it seriously? ,” he said.

“Why are we not ready when we say we have been preparing for months?”

The 29-year-old’s case says he wants to apologize for how he and his gay friends were treated. 22-year-old man says it doesn’t matter to him; he just wants the system to be more responsive.

“Actions speak louder than words,” he said.

