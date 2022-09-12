New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New Zealand on Monday scrapped mask-wearing rules and vaccine mandates, ending two years after implementing some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a weekly news conference that it was time to safely turn the page on the country’s handling of COVID-19 and live without the extraordinary measures used in the past.

“Finally, rather than letting COVID dictate what happens to us, our lives and our future, we take back control,” Ardern said.

“For the first time in two years we can approach the summer with much-needed certainty and business needs will help drive more economic activity that is critical to our economic recovery,” she added.

All mask-wearing requirements have been removed, except in healthcare and aged care facilities. Only people who are COVID-19 positive are required to self-isolate for seven days, but household contacts are no longer required, the government said in a statement.

All government vaccination mandates will also be lifted on September 26, with Ardern saying employers will now decide whether to vaccinate their workforce.

The government will also remove all vaccination requirements for arriving passengers and flight crew.

New Zealand’s swift response to the pandemic, strict pandemic rules and its geographic isolation kept it largely free of the virus until late last year.

The government withdrew the zero-covid policy this year after the population was largely vaccinated. The virus has since been allowed to spread. There have been 1,950 deaths and 1.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.