New York’s special election on Tuesday will put the Democratic Party’s abortion campaign playbook to the test as it tries to counter Republican messages on the economy and inflation to hold the Democratic seat just 11 weeks away from the November election.

The matchup in the Empire State’s 19th Congressional District, which covers New York’s Catskills and Mid-Hudson Valley regions, features Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan, a Democrat who has promised to protect abortion access, and Republican Mark Molinaro, of Dutchess County. An executive focused on inflation, gas prices and crime.

Both Ryan and Molinaro are seeking to fill the seat previously held by Democrat Antonio Delgado, who resigned as New York’s lieutenant governor this summer. Delgado’s remaining term expires in 2023.

NY prepares for a major primary that unseats at least 1 DEM House leader

“I hope to send another message when the national spotlight starts to shift to Democrats,” Army veteran Ryan said at a campaign rally in Woodstock in the final week of the campaign, where then-presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading the 19th District by less than 2 points in the 2020 election.

“Think about the message that was sent in Kansas, think about the message that we can send right here,” he said, referring to a ballot decision last month by voters in the Midwestern state that blocked elected representatives from regulating abortion in Kansas.

How can we be a free nation if the government tries to control women’s bodies? Ryan asked in his first statement. “That’s not the country I fought to save.”

However, at a campaign event hosted by Molinaro, the conversation turned laser-focused on issues like crime and the economy.

“This is a special election. This is about the voters of the 19th Congressional District. Telling them what their issues are is hateful and somewhat insulting,” he said. “They’re afraid of the future and they’re worried about their safety. I hear that everywhere.”

“Our communities are facing uncontrolled inflation, a government-sponsored crime wave and huge tax increases under one-party rule,” Molinaro said in a recent social media post. “I’m running for Congress to be a much-needed voice in DC to fight this insanity.”

Molinaro, once the youngest mayor in America when he was elected to represent Tivoli as a teenager, made a name for himself in the 2018 race after an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Earned slightly more than a Republican. 2.2 million votes in the state compared to Cuomo’s 3.63 million.

Nadler, in preliminary debate, calls for more federal funds for NYPD; Rejects past support for police defending

Delgado narrowly defeated his Republican challenger in the 2018 election and won by a landslide when he sought re-election in 2020. Although Biden won the district, former President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

Due to redistricting, both Molinaro and Ryan are also on the general election primary ballot, in addition to Tuesday’s special election to fill out the remainder of Delgado’s term.

Ryan is looking to win a full term representing the state’s new 18th District, the seat vacated by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, DN.Y., who is now seeking to represent the state’s 17th District in the House. If he moves to the general election, Ryan will run unopposed in the primary against Republican and Conservative Party nominee Colin Schmidt.

Molinaro is running unopposed in the Republican primary for a full term to represent the state’s new 19th District. His challenger has yet to be determined in the November election, with the two Democratic candidates seeking to represent the district being attorney Josh Riley and business owner Jamie Cheney.

Originally scheduled for June 28, a federal judge moved the Congressional and state Senate primaries to August 23 due to the drawing of congressional districts. Only the governorship and state assembly seats were held in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.