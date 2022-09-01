New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A federal judge allowed a sweeping New York gun law to go ahead Wednesday night, hours before the rules were set to take effect.

Judge Glenn Suddaby said the plaintiffs – including gun rights organizations and Upstate residents – did not have standing to take legal action.

The judge noted that a legal gun owner cannot show that he faces a credible threat of prosecution under the new guidelines.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted that the decision was a major victory “against the baseless attacks of the gun lobby.”

“This law goes into effect tomorrow. We will continue to defend the constitutionality of our laws to protect New Yorkers from gun violence,” she said.

“Responsible gun control measures save lives. As gun violence affects communities across the country, any attempt by the gun lobby to tear down New York’s sensible gun control laws will be met with a fierce defense of the law,” added James. -up tweet.

Eric Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, one of the groups that filed the challenge, told The Associated Press that Suddaby’s opinion “has a silver lining for New Yorkers and the nation” and that his group “will continue to fight back.” A clear violation of the Second Amendment.”

There are some “sensitive” places that are off limits to guns, including Times Square, parks, churches and theaters.

NYSRPA Vs. The measure was approved following a June Supreme Court decision in Bruene that expanded gun rights.

NYPD searches for masked gunman in shooting of 25-year-old woman near NYU

It also sets strict standards for issuing concealed carry permits.

The law requires applicants to complete 16 hours of classroom training, two hours of live-fire exercises and list social media accounts over the past three years as part of a “character and conduct” review.

Permits must be renewed or recertified every three years.

Before the law went into effect there were reports of long lines at the county clerk’s office and an increase in applications.

“In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down New York’s century-old concealed carry law, we took swift and thoughtful action to keep New Yorkers safe,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.. “I refuse to surrender my authority as governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm. In New York State, we will continue to move forward and enforce common sense gun safety laws.”

Some gun owners claim the New York law unfairly limits their constitutional rights.

Sheriffs in upstate New York told The Associated Press that the extra work in law enforcement would further reduce applications.

Advocates note that the list of restricted spaces would make it difficult for people with legal permits to walk in public, and those who enter private businesses with guns can only do so with a permit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.