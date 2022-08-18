New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City has closed its doors for good, citing Covid-related financial difficulties caused by fewer in-person visitors.

“Financial constraints, including lost revenue due to the pandemic, prevent us from generating enough funds to keep the physical museum going,” museum CEO Jennifer Adams-Webb said in a press release.

The Lower Manhattan Museum—not to be confused with the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site—opened in September 2006. The small museum offers intimate guided tours with a volunteer staff made up of many 9/11 survivors.

According to its website, the 9/11 Tribute Museum is expected to host more than 5 million total visitors by 2021. 500,000 of those visitors were members of the 9/11 community.

Museum co-founder Lee Ilpi dedicated his life to 9/11 commemoration after his son Jonathan died while responding to the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center as an FDNY firefighter.

“It’s first-hand knowledge, first-hand experience for people who come from all over the world to understand what happened here,” Ilpi, who also served as an FDNY firefighter, told FOX 5 in New York. “And again, who can tell you better than those who have experienced it, lived it?”

According to their website, the museum commemorates 9/11 “through the stories of those who lived and experienced the tragedy.”

The memorial offered experiences “from guided tours to visual narratives told throughout the exhibit by family members, survivors and first responders.”

In 2019, the museum collaborated with HBO to produce “What Happened on September 11th,” a kid-friendly documentary about the terrorist attacks.