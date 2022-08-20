New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees offense Much feared throughout the 2022 MLB regular season has hit a wall, and manager Aaron Boone is hoping to light a fire under his team before it’s too late.

For the fifth time in the month of August, the The Yankees were evacuated The Toronto Blue Jays lost 4-0 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

“I feel like we clicked a little bit,” Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu said. “Tick off, bored, all that.”

Boone agreed after the loss, which saw the Yankees’ lead in the AL East cut to eight games.

“We’ve just got to get noticed and we’ve got to start playing better. Plain and simple,” Boone said, according to ESPN.

“At the end of the day you get a lot of flow trying to shake hands, and we’ve been able to do that with balance at a much higher clip this year. We’ve hit a rough patch and we’ve had to dig ourselves out,” Boone said. “We can sit here, and I can answer questions and talk about it … but we have to do it. And the good news is, all the pieces are in that room. I know it’s going to happen. I know it’s going to happen, but it’s really awkward going through it. There is.”

After starting the season off at a torrid pace, New York has Has struggled since the All-Star break , going 9-19 to start the second half of the regular season. It was New York’s third shutout in the last six games and their fifth loss in that span.

New York’s only win of the week came against the Tampa Bay Rays when Josh Donaldson launched a walk-off grand slam with three runs against the Yankees in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The Yankees are now three games back Loss column for the Houston Astros For the best record in the American League.

“I don’t give a crap about it [divisional] lead,” Boone said. “Play better. We will handle it. You can talk about it – eight, nine, seven, 10 – we have to play well. It doesn’t matter if you play like this. We run our business, we’re in a great place. We understand that. But we have to manage our business.”

New York and Toronto play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 1:05 pm Eastern.

