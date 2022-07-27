New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A New York woman died Wednesday after being attacked by her family’s dog.

When the woman’s husband arrived at the couple’s Long Island home around 1 p.m., he found his wife dead after being attacked by a family member’s pit bull. Fox 5.

The pit bull was violent and chased the police officers when they arrived, who ended up killing the dog.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder described the scene as “terrifying.”

“The scene is horrific. We don’t know what time the attack happened,” Ryder said. “There was a lot of mutilation on the body, legs, face.”

According to the report, the 7-year-old dog actually belonged to the family’s stepson, who died in a motorcycle accident a few weeks ago.

According to the report, the police officer who shot the pit bull is being evaluated at a local hospital.