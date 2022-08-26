New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York woman fought off an aggressive rabid fox in her front yard on July 25 and said she feared being “eaten alive” during the attack.

Sherry Russo, a retired nurse, was attacked by a rabid fox and suffered 16 injuries in the incident.

The 61-year-old said she thought the fox was her neighbour’s dog.

“When I got the first nip on the outside of my leg, I thought it was our neighbor’s dog,” Russo said. “I put my foot up and said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ And drive him away but I looked down and I saw this gray fox.”

“He was a young kid but he was just relentless, he just kept coming back and every time he did that I started to lose a little more confidence in my ability to put him away,” Russo said.

Russo said she realized something “bad was going to happen” after the fox kept coming back. Video surveillance shows she threw the fox to the ground several times, but it kept coming back.

“When I reached down to get him off my feet, he grabbed me between my thumb and my forefinger and he stabbed me,” she said.

Warning: graphic photos below

Finally her neighbor came in and “grabbed a stick” to kill the mad fox, and only then did the fox stop its attack.

“Once the fox saw him approaching me, he decided he was going to regroup and think about attacking someone else because that’s when he landed,” Russo said. “I can’t thank God enough that my neighbor came forward. I can’t get over how kind he was to not look away or pretend he didn’t hear anything. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

The fox tested positive for rabies and Russo received a rabies vaccine and antibiotics.