The New York Times was the latest media outlet on Friday to defend a major expansion of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), dismissing Republican concerns as “baseless conspiracy theories.”

Alan Rapeport and Tiffany Hsu document what they consider the rise of conspiracy theories after Republicans warned that the Inflation Reduction Act would double the IRS workforce by hiring an estimated 87,000 new workers over the next decade.

Rappeport and Hsu insisted that the effort was mainly to help “struggling agencies” hire new staff to “upgrade outdated technology” and “improve their ability to respond to taxpayers.” He claims that Republicans have “often distorted the facts” on the news, scaring low-income voters out of fear that they will be politically targeted.

“But Republicans, who have accused the IRS of unfairly targeting conservatives, have seized on the law as a baseless conspiracy theory about the threat mom-and-pop shops and middle-class Americans face from brazen tax collectors.” warned.

Reporters later admitted that IRS enforcement was indeed planning to expand.

“The IRS is expanding its workforce to keep pace with taxpayer growth and to replace departing employees. The Biden administration expects about 50,000 IRS employees to retire over the next decade and the agency to hire 87,000 new employees. The agency’s size is up to about 120,000. Implementation over the next decade The number of agents is expected to double from 6,500 to about 13,000,” he wrote.

The article also noted that the IRS admitted in 2013 to including words like “Tea Party” and “patriot” when referring to whether a group received tax-exempt status. However, he noted that the IRS also targeted some progressive groups.

In addition, Fox Business reported The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) confirmed that taxpayers making less than $400,000 a year will have to audit about $20 billion in earnings to pay for the IRS expansion.

Despite this, Rappeport and Hsu reiterated White House talking points that IRS concerns would only focus on wealthier citizens making more than $400,000.

“The Biden administration is trying to dispel misinformation and reduce fear. They insist that a reformed IRS will focus on better customer service and less fear for honest taxpayers because audits will better target tax evaders,” he wrote. “This week the IRS Commissioner, Charles P. Rettig, mapped out her top priorities for the agency in a memo to Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and reiterated that they must focus on wealthy tax evaders and crack down on corporate tax evasion.”

Reporters also cited John Koskinen, who served as IRS commissioner under former Presidents Obama and Trump, insisting the agency will not go after honest taxpayers.

“The idea is that the IRS is going to show up and audit all kinds of people for its entertainment [sic] Either ignoring reality or simply not knowing how the IRS operates,” Mr. Koskinen said. “Honest taxpayers, who are the majority, will not suffer at all.”

Washington Post chief fact-checker Glenn Kessler made a similar claim Thursday that the GOP is weaponizing public fears about the IRS to scare voters. He was attacked on Twitter as a “shill” for the Biden administration for his comments.