The New York Times editorial board wrote Wednesday that the Democratic Party has reached a “cynical low” as it meddles in Republican primaries and promotes candidates it believes will be easy opponents in the general election.

“Anyone who is concerned about the future of democracy should not stand behind these anti-democracy candidates, let alone help them win votes. But Mr. Cooper and other Democratic Party factions are elevating supporters of the Big Lie over their moderate Republicans. All year long, opponents have mocked the American political system, ” wrote the editorial board.

He particularly supported Gov. Roy Cooper, DN.C. criticized him, who emphasized the importance of democracy on the one-year anniversary on January 6. “Governors must stand up for the truth, protect our democracy and help ensure that the people who decide the election have a voice,” Cooper said at the time.

After the victory of Trump-backed candidates, some Democrats question interference in the GOP primaries

Editorial board writers slammed Cooper, president of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), which has supported Republican candidates such as Dan Cox in Maryland’s gubernatorial election. Cox defeated his opponent, Kelly Schulz.

He said the strategy, also used by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), was “grossly” irresponsible.

“What if these election deniers actually win? And second, if Democrats believe that democracy is at risk and need Republican support to save it — or at least a reality-based GOP in our two-party system — then they’ve weakened their position. Democracy’s as saviors aligned with those who would stop it,” the authors wrote.

Editorial board writers also called on President Biden to abandon the strategy.

“Of course, Democrats want to keep their slim House majorities. But selling out democratic principles to do that? This is a disappointing loss for the Democratic Party. President Biden and party leaders must abandon this disgusting and dangerous strategy,” he wrote. .

Democrats sweep Maryland’s GOP gubernatorial primary

DCC Target Rep. Peter Meijer, By boosting Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs, R-Mich. The DCCC told Fox News Digital it is spending $425,000 on advertising in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, media market.

Gibbs defeated Meijer by less than 4,000 votes on Tuesday.