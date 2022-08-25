type here...
New York Supreme Court to hear Weinstein's rape appeal
New York Supreme Court to hear Weinstein’s rape appeal

New York Supreme Court agreed to hear Harvey Weinstein’s rape appeal in 2020.

A spokesman for the Court of Appeal said on Wednesday that oral arguments are likely to take place sometime next year, after a decision was made on Aug. 19 to hear the case.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted in New York City of forcing oral sex on a television and film assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. The 70-year-old man was sentenced to 23 years in prison and is currently in jail. California is awaiting trial on other assault charges.

WATCH | Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison:

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month.

In June, the New York Intermediate Court of Appeals upheld the verdict, dismissing the former movie mogul’s claim that the trial judge had unfairly testified about irrelevant charges.

Weinstein’s publicist Judah Engelmeier said: “We are hopeful and grateful for this rare opportunity.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

