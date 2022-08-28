New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

ID checks for whipped cream are becoming available in New York stores as more retailers begin enforcing a year-old state law that prohibits selling cans of whipped cream to anyone under 21.

The law was passed last year amid concerns that teenagers are growing increasingly addicted to inhaling nitrous oxide, which is used as a propellant in canisters. According to the Albany Times Union.

A first offense of selling cans of whipped cream to a person under 21 carries a $250 fine with subsequent violations up to $500.

Nitrous oxide, or “laughing gas,” is a dissociative anesthetic that is inhaled by releasing nitrous gas cartridges called “whippets,” according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. Besides short-term euphoria, the drug can also cause hypertension, seizures, heart attacks and sudden death. Potential long-term effects include memory loss and psychosis.

Prohibitory Bill Selling whipped cream cans The youths were sponsored by state Sen. Joseph Addabbo (D-Queens), who said he supported the measure after learning about the harmful effect nitrous oxide is having on his district.

“This new law is an important step forward [combating] This is an important issue for many neighborhoods throughout my district,” Addabbo said when the legislation passed last fall. “There is a need to restrict access and sales. [whippets] At first it was clear [to me] After [I had been] Receiving complaints about empty bins on neighborhood streets. Used [whippets] Accumulation in our communities is not only an eyesore, but also represents a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem.”

Kent Sopris, who serves as president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, told the Times Union that he notified members of his organization to enforce the law just two months ago, citing a problem. About how the law is tracked.

“I think there was some sort of reporting mechanism that didn’t go as planned,” he said. “We were tracking the bill last year and when I looked in the bill tracking file, there was no indication that it had been signed.”

A spokeswoman for Schenectady-based supermarket chain Price Chopper told the Albany newspaper that self-checkouts at its stores will begin flagging cans of whipped cream as age-restricted products starting Sept. 1. Other food retailers have taken similar steps.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdose deaths last year, the highest on record and a significant increase from the 93,655 Americans who died in 2020.