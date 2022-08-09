New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York state law no longer refers to prisoners as “prisoners” and calls them “incarcerated persons” under the new law.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed the legislation into law on Monday. She argued that removing the word “prisoner” would help “reduce the harmful stigma against people in prison by correcting outdated terminology.”

“In New York, we are doing everything in our power to show that justice and security go hand in hand,” Hochul said.

“We can make our streets and communities safer for justice-involved people to complete their rehabilitation programs and work at the same time. We improve public safety by assuring New Yorkers that all New Yorkers are treated with dignity and respect. A fair shot at a second chance,” she added. .

According to Rochester First, Democratic state Sen. Gustavo Rivera sponsored the legislation through the New York State Legislature.

“For too long, we as a society have treated incarcerated people as less than individuals,” Gustavo said. “Using the word ‘prisoner’ dehumanizes and demoralizes them. This is another concrete step our state is taking to make our criminal justice system focus on rehabilitation, not just punishment.”

The New York law is the latest example of a trend among Democrats to tweak existing terminology. Rep. Even progressive Democrats like Cory Bush, D-MO, have moved toward referring to mothers and women as “birthers.”

