Harvey Weinstein was allowed to take him appeal His 2020 sex crime conviction in the New York State Court of Appeals.

On Wednesday, New York’s highest court agreed to try the disgraced 70-year-old Movie mogulAfter an appellate division, a lower court upheld his conviction in June.

A five-judge appellate panel ruled unanimously against overturning Weinstein’s conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.