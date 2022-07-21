New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senate leaders on Thursday introduced a bill that would end the federal ban on marijuana, allowing states to set their own laws on the subject without fear of retaliation from the federal government.

Led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) “ends the harmful and untouchable federal ban on marijuana by removing marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and empowers states to implement their own marijuana laws.”

Schumer, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Cory Booker, along with DN.J., unveiled a draft version of the bill just over a year ago.

Senators say the latest version of the bill would establish a federal regulatory framework to protect public health and safety, prioritize recovery and economic justice, provide investments for marijuana research and strengthen worker protections.

Lawmakers say decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level would prevent state-legal marijuana businesses — or “adjacent industries” — from being denied access to bank accounts or financial services because of the nature of their business.

A version of the bill was revised and redrafted after receiving more than 1,800 comments and working with various Senate committees.

“For too long, the federal ban on marijuana and the war on drugs has been a war on people, and especially people of color,” Schumer said in a statement. “The Marijuana Administration and Opportunity Act will be a catalyst for change by removing marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances, protecting public health and safety, and clearing the criminal records of low-level marijuana offenders, giving millions a new lease on life.”