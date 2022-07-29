New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Health officials in New York and California are sounding the alarm over the spread of the monkeypox virus, declaring it a threat to public health.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed said the city will declare a local public health emergency that will take effect on August 1.

“This virus affects everyone, but our LGBTQ community is seeing significant cases and we need action, we need more vaccines,” she tweeted.

In a blog post, the mayor also noted that the city’s Latino community accounts for 30% of cases “even though Latinos are only 15% [its] population.”

“The most critical need right now is for more vaccines. The federal government distributes vaccine to state health departments and the California Department of Public Health allocates to counties like San Francisco. We have no control over the amount of vaccine we receive.” she said. “San Francisco needs more support, we need more action. That’s why we’re declaring a local state of emergency.”

The emergency order takes effect Monday and must be approved by the Board of Supervisors within a week.

According to NBC Bay Area, San Francisco is now More than 280 cases have been confirmed.

Health officials expect the number to rise in the coming weeks.

The move comes as the Biden administration considers declaring a public health emergency over monkeypox in the coming days.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 4,900 cases of monkeypox and orthopox virus have now been confirmed across the US.

California has nearly 800 cases, while New York has surpassed 1,200.

On Thursday, the Empire State’s health commissioner declared monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

“Based on the continued spread of this virus, which has increased rapidly and has primarily affected communities that identify as men who have sex with men, and the need for local jurisdictions to provide vaccinations, I have declared monkey pox an imminent threat to the public health of the State of New York,” State Commissioner of Health Dr. Marie T. Bassett said in a statement. “This declaration means that after other federal and state funding sources are maximized, local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities will be able to access additional state reimbursement.”

On Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state has secured 110,00 doses of monkeypox vaccine, which will be distributed over the next four to six weeks.

“More than a quarter of all cases in the US, New Yorkers, and especially our LGBTQ+ community, are among the hardest hit,” the governor added. “We will continue to advocate to the federal government for our fair share of vaccines based on the burden of disease affecting New York.”

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra announced Thursday that an additional 786,000 doses of the vaccine will be deployed nationwide.

“Our goal is to overcome this virus and end this outbreak. We have a strategy to deploy these additional vaccine doses in a way that protects those at risk and limits the spread of the virus, while distributing it equally and fairly across states,” he said. “These vaccines are the result of years of federal investment and planning.”

In a call, Becerra told reporters the same day that the Biden administration “has done everything we can to work at the federal level … with state and local partners and communities to make sure we can get ahead of this and end this outbreak.” .”

