As robberies skyrocket in New York City, victims who fight back under the city’s “vague” self-defense laws could face legal consequences, experts say.

A recent case prompted public safety advocate Curtis Sliwa, who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to ask the Empire State to follow Florida’s example and enact a “stand your ground” law to empower citizens. Protection

A robber died over the weekend after demanding cash from two men and brandishing an “imitation gun,” according to the NYPD.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Robert Compton of Staten Island allegedly flashed what appeared to be a gun at two men near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, across from a strip mall and in a generally safe neighborhood. Church.

“Preliminary investigation has found that [robbery suspect] approached two males, both 29 years old, pointed a firearm at them and demanded money,” the NYPD said in a statement. “A physical struggle ensued and the two males physically restrained the armed male in an attempt to gain control of the firearm. . During the struggle, the armed man fell unconscious.”

Police said officers responding to a 911 caller’s report of an armed robbery found the suspect “unconscious and unresponsive.” They recovered an “imitation firearm” at the scene.

Two 29-year-old men suffered minor injuries and were treated at Staten Island University South Hospital, officials said.

A police spokeswoman said no charges had been filed as of Tuesday but the investigation was ongoing.

“They fight back, they fight back and the gunman dies in the confrontation,” Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral candidate, told Fox News Digital. “Surely the two could live another day. Nobody cries for a thug … and these two shouldn’t have been put in that position anyway.”

Under New York’s self-defense statute, a step-by-step justification of an altercation may apply.

“I appreciate their efforts,” Sliwa said of the Staten Island robbery targets. “But we’ll see what the district attorney does.”

Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the case.

“New York has a ‘duty to retreat’ — if you’re in danger, you have a duty to retreat unless you think you can’t retreat and your life is in danger,” said Ralph Cilento, a retired NYPD lieutenant commander in New York City. John Jay, professor of detective and police science at the College of Criminal Justice, told Fox News Digital. “Then you can use physical force to stop physical force against you or others.”

Earlier this year, Jose Alba, a Manhattan bodega clerk, was charged with second-degree murder after a man entered his store, sneaked behind the counter and attacked him in a confrontation caught on video. He fought back and stabbed his assailant, Austin Simon, who later died.

In July, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg backed down and dropped the charges after a public outcry.

Alba’s self-defense was justified because Simon instigated the attack and because he tried to run away but was trapped in a small corner behind the counter, according to law enforcement experts who reviewed the video. Simon also had a box cutter in his pocket, but did not remove it during the argument.

“The lack of law and order causes these incidents to happen spontaneously, instantaneously,” Sliwa added. “You need a ‘stand your ground’ law here to protect people who are robbed or assaulted or held at gunpoint. It’s ridiculous.”

These types of incidents illustrate how crime has spread throughout the Big Apple in recent years, Sliwa said. During the crime wave of the 1980s, it was mostly concentrated in troubled neighborhoods. Now it happens everywhere, including historically low-crime places, because prosecutors, courts and elected officials seem reluctant to support the NYPD.

The NYPD’s Twitter account is filled with videos of brazen, daylight robbery attempts.

In one case, a good Samaritan in Washington Heights grabbed a handgun from another robber, Sliwa said, giving the victim a chance to escape.

“In my opinion, it’s not an increase in awareness — it’s an increase in legal self-help for more people who are simply not given an option,” Paul Mauro, an attorney and retired NYPD inspector, told Fox News Digital. . “Unfortunately, I hope we see more of Jose Albas.”

Staten Island’s demise comes as the city struggles with a combination of low police morale and rising violent crime. Robberies are up nearly 40% this year since Sept. 11 last year. During the same period, murders increased by 17.6%, while murders decreased by 12.8%.

“This isn’t the Wild West,” Cilento said. “Sometime in the 1880s they said, ‘Put away your Colt Peacemaker, we won’t shoot him in front of the saloon, let the police take care of you.’ Policing is like an unwritten social contract between citizens and the people who protect them. In other words, the government.”

But when people see an increase in crimes like violent looting, residents may become skeptical of the government’s ability to uphold its end of the bargain.

Cilento warned that a “perception of fear” could invite violence in both the Alba case, and the Staten Island robbery, as well as heightened incidents of self-defense if things get out of control.

“Caution is born of fear,” he said. “That’s why you have people carrying pepper spray, people carrying knives, all kinds of legal weapons, because they’re scared and people have had enough.”

Last month, mixed martial artist Ro Malabanan made headlines after witnessing an unprovoked “sugar punch” attack in Manhattan and restraining the suspect.

“I was able to use my training to subdue him,” he told “America’s Newsroom” last month. With the help of another good Samaritan, he caught and held the attacker until police arrived, the video shows.

But experts warn that not everyone is able to pull off a suspect or knowledgeable about New York’s self-defense laws, which Cilento described as “vague.”

Investigators have not released many details about the Staten Island incident and have not said definitively whether charges will be filed. But it’s possible, Cilento said, that after defending themselves, victims take a step forward, which could lead to legal trouble.

“Once you take his gun and you shock him, he’s no longer a threat to you,” Cilento said. “So, I would argue at that point that you have an obligation under the law to retreat, but that makes the law of self-defense extraordinarily confusing.”

In the case of Alba, the bodega owner, every move had to be justified as self-defense before the charges against him would be dropped, even the assault on him on video.

“It’s easy to have a visceral response to people who think the bad guys have the upper hand, and it’s easy to appreciate the heroism of civilians like Jose Alba, be it Jose Alba,” Patrick J. said Brosnan, founder and CEO of Brosnan Risk Consultants, a national law enforcement firm operating in 500 cities. “It’s easy to appreciate that and feel good about it, but if they’re charged because they don’t know the legal framework for self-defense, it becomes sad news very quickly.”

The crime wave in the city has prompted an increasing number of private citizens to take extra measures to ensure their own safety. To that end, Brosnan’s firm is hired to patrol the city, its suburbs, and other locations around the country to “prevent, detect, observe, and report crime.”

He said several factors have made the practice increasingly necessary, including a depressed police force, officers who quit their jobs and “rogue prosecutors” who refrain from enforcing the laws on the books.

He said victims should follow suit as “money can be changed” and not good health, adding that the alarming rise in robberies in the city could lead to more self-defence cases.

Average citizens may have increased survival instincts, but they may be affected by the city’s self-defense rules. New York’s duty withdrawal requirement is very different from the “stand your ground” laws in Florida.

“If someone attacks, you must retreat, and if you cannot retreat, and you fear mortal bodily harm to yourself or a third party, then you are justified,” he said. “And that’s a big deal. Does a math teacher in Cannery know that? Does a bus driver in Queens know that? It’s not possible.”

