type here...
TOP STORIES New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked...
TOP STORIES

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked at an event but was not injured

By printveela editor

-

44
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, who was seen here speaking at the 2022 Republican National Convention in New York in March, was attacked Thursday by a man with a sharp weapon at an event in northern parts of the state, but was unaffected, his campaign says.

John Mincillo/AP


hide title

toggle signature

John Mincillo/AP

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, who was seen here speaking at the 2022 Republican National Convention in New York in March, was attacked Thursday by a man with a sharp weapon at an event in northern parts of the state, but was unaffected, his campaign says.

John Mincillo/AP

NEW YORK. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was attacked by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event on Thursday, but the congressman escaped injury, it said. in his campaign message.

Zeldin was giving a speech when the man took the stage and appeared to be wrestling with the congressman, said Cathy Vincentz, his campaign spokesman. A video of the Perinton event posted on Twitter shows the man appears to have grabbed Zeldin’s arm before both of them hit the ground as other people try to intervene.

Zeldin’s campaign headquarters said the attacker was taken into custody, and the congressman continued his speech. This November, he is challenging Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.

In New York, the race for governor will unfold between Hochul and Zeldin

National

In New York, the race for governor will unfold between Hochul and Zeldin

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press he had no details about the attacker or his weapons, but afterward, he exchanged text messages with Zeldin while the congressman spoke to police.

“He is alright. He is not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene,” Langworthy said.

Langworthy said that Zeldin had “just a small scratch”, but it was not an injury. The chairman said he was told that Zeldin’s partner, former NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito, was there and among those who helped capture the man.

Langworthy approaches Hohul with a request to provide Zeldin with bodyguards to protect him during the campaign.

“It could have ended much worse. Tonight it really could have ended badly, and this is unacceptable,” he said.

Hochul, in a statement, condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to learn that Congressman Zeldin was unharmed and that the suspect is in custody.”

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented East Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among Congressional Republicans who voted against confirming the 2020 election results.

Previous articleInflation will soon exceed Biden’s approval rating: South Dakota Gov. Noem
Next articleLee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York, attacked, no one injured

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News