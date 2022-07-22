New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked at an event but was not injured

Enlarge this image toggle signature John Mincillo/AP

NEW YORK. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was attacked by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event on Thursday, but the congressman escaped injury, it said. in his campaign message.

Zeldin was giving a speech when the man took the stage and appeared to be wrestling with the congressman, said Cathy Vincentz, his campaign spokesman. A video of the Perinton event posted on Twitter shows the man appears to have grabbed Zeldin’s arm before both of them hit the ground as other people try to intervene.

Zeldin’s campaign headquarters said the attacker was taken into custody, and the congressman continued his speech. This November, he is challenging Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press he had no details about the attacker or his weapons, but afterward, he exchanged text messages with Zeldin while the congressman spoke to police.

“He is alright. He is not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene,” Langworthy said.

Langworthy said that Zeldin had “just a small scratch”, but it was not an injury. The chairman said he was told that Zeldin’s partner, former NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito, was there and among those who helped capture the man.

Langworthy approaches Hohul with a request to provide Zeldin with bodyguards to protect him during the campaign.

“It could have ended much worse. Tonight it really could have ended badly, and this is unacceptable,” he said.

Hochul, in a statement, condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to learn that Congressman Zeldin was unharmed and that the suspect is in custody.”

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented East Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among Congressional Republicans who voted against confirming the 2020 election results.