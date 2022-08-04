New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive – Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, RN.Y., said violent crimes by repeat offenders released under the state’s controversial bail reform law will not be reversed until New York voters elect Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. Arguing. .

Malliotakis, who has introduced a new bill at the federal level aimed at allowing crime victims or their families who have been seriously injured or killed by violent criminals on cashless bail to sue states like New York, praised Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams for finally releasing the data. Recidivism rates in a critique of the criminal justice system without consequences.

“I’m very happy to have a mayor who is finally releasing this information because Bill de Blasio has been hiding data from the public,” Malliotakis said in an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday. “People like me are advocating for this law to be changed because we know it’s bad for society. We know crime is skyrocketing and as a result, it’s hard to get the data to prove it.”

“I’m very pleased to see the NYPD, under Mayor Adams, release data that proves what we’ve been saying all along, which is that this law is a danger to the community and that they’re putting the interests of career. Criminals ahead of the safety of our law-abiding citizens,” Malliotakis said before lashing out at Hochul. “In fact, the governor is doing everything she can to hide those facts from the public in order to protect this ridiculous law that hurts her constituents.”

The number of people arrested three or more times in a calendar year for crimes such as burglary, robbery and grand larceny increased in the first six months of 2022, according to data released Wednesday by the New York Police Department. Compared to crime in the years before the start of the pandemic.

For example, 211 people recorded at least three arrests for theft by June 2022, a 142.5% increase compared to 87 people who were arrested at least three times for theft in the first six months of 2017. About 25% of those arrested for theft continue. Committing another crime within 60 days Compared to 2017, 8% of burglars said they were arrested for another crime within 60 days.

While Adams’ move was a step in the right direction, Malliotakis, who was a member of the state legislature when former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo passed controversial bail reform legislation along party lines in 2019, criticized Hochul’s misdirection on guns. Instead of canceling cashless bail.

“The governor is very responsible here if she refuses to act,” Malliotakis said of Hochul. “Despite our calls, she has refused to bring the Legislature back into special session. And certainly, if she’s re-elected, she’s going to continue to uphold this law instead of making the necessary changes.”

The congresswoman predicted that not much would change unless the Republican Party bowed out in Albany.

“Unless we get a new governor and get Lee Zeldin elected, I don’t believe we’ll see any changes to this bail law, which is why I introduced this measure for New York State to require a minimum at the federal level. Have the same rules as every other state,” said Malliotakis. “It allows judges to consider a person’s risk.”

Malliotakis introduced the “Protecting All Communities Equally (PACE) Act of 2022,” which would give courts the power to consider the riskiness of defendants during sentencing. Under the federal proposal, if a felon is released without bail and commits another crime, the state would be liable for any injuries or property damage caused by the felon.

The accused rushed to the stage and rep. Lee Zeldin is accused of trying to stab RNY. He was arrested last month with a sharp object in the neck at a Rochester campaign stop, but was released on his own recognizance hours later. Federal prosecutors later stepped in and re-arrested the suspect because Zeldin was a sitting US congressman, but Malliotakis argued that most attack victims in New York don’t have that luxury.

“It’s unconscionable to think that someone can assault a sitting congressman and then release him immediately after being arrested. Now, thankfully, because Lee is a congressman, the federal government has come in and arrested the perpetrator,” she said. “If you’re an average New Yorker, you don’t have the same protections, and the federal government can’t come in and make arrests. State laws are supposed to protect citizens. That’s the government’s ultimate responsibility. Public safety, period, absolutely.”

“People are being assaulted every day in New York City. And those criminals are being released back onto the street,” she added.

According to the congresswoman, another problem with releasing repeat offenders back onto the streets is “radical left-leaning judges,” who are either appointed by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or elected in liberal boroughs.

“We have a problem with judges in New York. There are very extreme left-wing judges sitting on the bench, especially in New York City, who continue to release criminals,” Malliotakis said. “Four out of five of our prosecutors in New York City are woke prosecutors who don’t want to try a crime, Alvin Bragg being the worst. Even if the prosecutor requests that bail be set, the judges don’t always do it.”

With crime a major issue at the ballot box in November, Malliotakis argued that New Yorkers who want to see real change regarding public safety should vote Republican.

“I really think at the end of the day, this issue is really only going to be solved at the ballot box,” she said. “You need to elect a governor and members of the state legislature who are committed to repealing this law or at least fixing it. And we need to elect judges who are law and order judges. And we need to allow prosecutors who are actually going to prosecute crimes. So really, the people of New York State need to change this climate of skyrocketing and accountability for criminals. No.”