New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Prosecutors are asking for more time to prepare a case against the man accused of stabbing writer Salman Rushdie as evidence piles up.

Jason Schmidt, the district attorney for Chautauqua County in western New York, said his office was reviewing about “30,000 files,” without providing details. He said the volume of material had given him extra time to comply with the requirement to turn over suspect evidence to Hadi Matar’s lawyer.

Matar (24) is accused Storm on stage where Rushdie was to give a speech at the Chautauqua Institute last month and stabbed the author multiple times in the neck and chest, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries that required him to be placed on a ventilator.

Matar, who has been held without bail since his arrest, appeared in Chautauqua County Court Wednesday in a black-and-white striped jail jumpsuit, shackles and a white medical face mask. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault.

Salman Rushdie and the cost of free speech

Mater’s attorney, Nathaniel Barone, questioned the need for a delay. Prosecutors are generally required to share evidence within 20 days of an indictment.

Dunkirk’s Observer reported that “just because there may be more discoveries, that doesn’t change the fact that it’s their work,” Barron said after the hearing. “They earned it better and we deserved it.”

Salman Rushdie attacker says he ‘surprised’ author survived

No decision has been made on when to review the evidence, which prosecutors have called “exceptionally voluminous,” and Mutter is due back in court on Sept. 13 when a judge will hear arguments on the prosecutor’s request to determine who is allowed to review the material. Disclosure before trial. Schmidt has not ruled out additional charges, pending an ongoing investigation.

In a jailhouse interview with The New York Post after his arrest, Matar spoke of disliking Rushdie and praising Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Khomeini issued a decree in 1989 calling for the death of Rushdie over his novel “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

Interviewer reveals scars from defending novelist Salman Rushdie

The Iranian government has long distanced itself from Khomeini’s edict, but anti-Rushite sentiment lingers. In 2012, the semi-official Iranian religious establishment increased the reward for Rushdi from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Over the years, Rushdie has been an outspoken supporter of freedom of expression and endured death threats that forced him into hiding with round-the-clock security.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Iran has denied involvement in the attack but condemned Rushdie after the stabbing, calling him an “apostate” who wrote “blasphemous” writings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report