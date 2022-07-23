New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York mother is fighting for justice and accountability after learning her autistic son was photographed by fellow students in a high school bathroom.

Karen Close, a divorced mother whose son attends Fox Lane High School in Bedford, New York, told Fox News Digital that she was on a March 18 phone call to discuss an individualized education plan meeting for her 18-year-old son when his teacher said “safety goals” needed to be discussed. is

Confused, Close asked why her son wanted a safety goal. The teacher allegedly responded without giving much information, stating that there needed to be a “safety target” when her son used the bathroom. The next morning, Close and another family called the school’s principal and director of special education. Together, the two found other students taking pictures of Close’s son and a child from another family.

Close said school administrators were “very vague” in describing exactly what happened beyond the taking of the pictures, but said the incident was reported to school officials on March 11, meaning there was more than a week between them. The school found out and when the mother found out.

After the mother and family members of the other student victims began searching for answers, they learned that this was not an isolated incident and that it may have been going on for months. Close said she was also told by school administrators on March 22 that a formal police investigation would take place.

On March 31, the school district sent a letter to parents, saying there was a “very troubling incident” at Fox Lane High School that “violated the privacy of some of our students.” Fox Lane High School did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Dissatisfied with the pace of the investigation, Close and other families put up a flyer that offered a tip line and a cash reward for information leading to the identification of the people who took the photographs.

Pictures began arriving “within hours,” and some from September, according to Close, and appeared to be sent. Using Snapchat. Close also said other children with special needs were affected and photographed.

She said that some of the photos are selfies with the faces of the criminals.

“His face was in the picture with our kids in the urinal with their bare backs and legs,” Close said.

The mother was told that the students responsible for the acts were suspended in the fall, but she wanted more action and answers as to why it took so long for the school to inform parents of the incident.

The Bedford Central School District Board of Education voted at its April meeting to hire an independent investigator to look into the incident. At the same time, the local police department and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office were also investigating the incident, both of which failed to file charges.

Close said she has not yet been contacted by the school’s independent investigator.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office did not press charges after reviewing the facts and consulting with the victims’ families.

“After we have reviewed the facts and circumstances, and consulted with the families of the victims over whom the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has jurisdiction, we have closed our investigation without any criminal charges being filed by our office,” the spokesperson said.

According to ABC7 News, the Bedford Police Department also chose not to pay the charges.

When asked if the entire incident and dealings with the school, the police department and the district attorney’s office have eroded her faith in the justice system meant to protect people like her son, Close responded, “Absolutely.”

“100% of victims are not protected,” Close said, adding that “the rights of the perpetrator seem more important than the rights of the victim.”