New York mood: Francisco Lindor, $341 million shortstop, big reason for Mets’ success

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor, the Mets’ $341 million man, is thriving in Year 2 of his 10-year deal and proving why he’s worth the investment.

The All-Star shortstop is a big reason the Mets have the best record in the National League East (73-39).

The team was riding a six-game winning streak, and before sweeping the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets had defeated the Atlanta Braves in four of five games. Lindor’s fingerprints were on the series against the Braves, batting .444, with six runs scored and three RBI.

In 19 games since the All-Star break, Lindor is batting .386 with 20 runs scored, 15 RBI and four home runs in that span. Lindor hit .248 in the first half, albeit with 16 home runs and 66 RBI.

The four-time All-Star is rebounding from a miserable 2021 season where he hit a career-low .230 with a .734 OPS, making a long-term deal somewhat questionable.

Fans can now see a resurgence in Lindor in his second season with the team.

What they didn’t see, however, was Linder studying game film on his iPad countless times when no one was around.

“I went into the dining room the next day at 2:30, 3 o’clock looking for somebody else and he had an iPad in the corner,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “You know what a person’s true nature is. They do it when no one is looking.

“Nobody saw it, but he does it all the time.” In Wednesday’s series-sweeping win against the Reds, Lindor went 2-for-3 with two RBI and his stats etched his name somewhere in Mets history.

His run in the first inning extended his 13-game hitting streak, tying the franchise record set by David Wright in July 2008 and surpassing Mookie Betts for the longest hitting streak in MLB this season. Lindor’s second-inning two-run single led to his 81st RBI, tying Jose Reyes for the most by Mets shortstop.

Mr. Smile delights fans with his production. The play that made fans laugh was forged from the time he was preparing.

“He’s a very driven prep, a great prep,” Showalter said. If you don’t see him 10 minutes before a game, he’s doing something productive.

Lindor’s perfect preparation didn’t start on Day 1 in the majors. He said he learned the importance of doing detailed groundwork early in his career from pitcher Andrew Miller during his time with the Cleveland Guardians.

“I asked him why you’re doing it,” Lindor said. “(Miller said) ‘I have to study, I have to prepare myself to be the best I can be. I can’t roll the dice every time I go out there.’ And I took that to heart.

Another underrated attribute of Lindor is his leadership, impressing Daniel Vogelbach in the only 15 games he’s played in blue and orange since he was dealt from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the trade deadline.

“The things (people) don’t see on a day-to-day basis, you know, the way he leads and the leader he is in the clubhouse and the leader he is on the field,” Vogelbach said. “It’s huge for us.

Infielder Louis Guillorme agreed and spoke of Lindor’s timing.

“He knows when to talk,” Guillerm said. “He knows when to help. He’s always willing to help everybody. So I think that’s a side that people don’t really see.”

Like their manager, they note Lindor’s dedication.

“He’s always out there, never takes an off day, and those are the guys you want to get behind,” Vogelbach said.

For Lindor, there was an adjustment coming from Cleveland to a bigger market.

“It had something to do with it,” the shortstop said. “But it also helps to learn from the guys and the coaching staff and the crowd and the energy that everybody brings, so I’m blessed.”