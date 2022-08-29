New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man in Long Island, New York, died over the weekend after he was shot “while knocking on his front door,” police say.

The killing of Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, in Huntington Station is the second this month, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Investigators say Villalba-Jimenez knocked on the door around 11:35 p.m. Saturday when he was shot.

He was later declared brought dead at a local hospital.

On Aug. 2, less than a mile away, Byron Martinez was shot after knocking on a door around 1:15 a.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were related.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating both cases.