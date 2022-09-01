New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Bob Barnes, the man who set out to ride a bicycle to all 50 US state capitols in one year, has finally Completed his journey.

Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, reached his 49th capitol in Juneau, Alaska, on July 23 and his 50th capitol, in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 25.

He began his journey on August 1, 2021 — and accomplished his goal just in time for the one-year anniversary of the start of his adventure.

Former Uber driver bikes in all 50 state capitals in 1 year

“I did it. It was amazing,” Barnes told Fox News Digital.

“I thought it was more difficult than the weather … but the way was the way. It worked.”

The Last Frontier

After Barnes completed his journey through the Lower 48 states, he traveled through Canada to Prince Rupert Harbor, where he caught a ferry that took him to Alaska.

Barnes said he was relieved at the time Arrived in Alaska On July 23rd for several reasons: The first reason is that drivers in Canada drive recklessly “beautiful” vehicles, as he put it.

Another reason for his release had to do with the country’s difficult history around the Highway of Tears – a stretch of highway in British Columbia where many indigenous women have gone missing or been murdered.

New York man meets long-lost stepsister in Louisiana after cycling through all 50 states: ‘Can’t make this stuff up’

“He made me Appreciate the United States A little more,” Barnes said of his journey through Canada.

Although the two weeks leading up to the Alaska ferry were “dramatic,” Barnes said the ferry itself was great.

As the ferry docked in Juneau on July 23, Barnes rode his bicycle directly to the Capitol building.

For him, the most distinctive thing about Alaska was “the climate and the terrain—the sparseness and the wilderness.”

In general, Barnes said Alaska — and especially the old ones — had “good vibes.”

“It was delicious,” Barnes said. “It was wet and windy, but the atmosphere was great.”

Barnes left for his last state of Hawaii on July 25.

To get to the Aloha State, Barnes had to box up his bike for air travel.

First, however, he made sure of his bicycle Bike to the airport It was packed before taking it to the bike shop.

New York man cycles through all 50 states to reach Oklahoma, ‘I’m proud again’

Barnes said he felt he had to ride the bike to the airport to make sure it was a “purist ride.”

“I’m so relieved I did it,” Barnes said of cycling to the airport.

“If I hadn’t done that, I would have suffered for the rest of my life.”

He added, “It’s like running a marathon and sitting in a car for five miles and then coming back.”

Aloha State

When Barnes arrived in Honolulu, he unpacked and reassembled his bike and rode it directly to the capitol building—just 5.5 miles away—which ended his journey.

The next day, Barnes donated plasma for the first time.

Over the weekend, he donated platelets – something he had done before.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Barnes also conducted interviews with local outlets to raise awareness about blood donation — his main goal of his 50-state trip, he said.

“In my personal life, I’ll continue to donate blood and whatnot, but this tour line is over,” Barnes said.

Barnes spent about a week in Honolulu.

There, he volunteered at a helmet giveaway hosted by the Hawaii Cycling League — and he experienced the beaches.

After months of riding in the cold, he finally got to enjoy some warm weather.

“I finally get it,” Barnes said of the warm temperatures.

“It’s a jackpot, with the weather.”

“I think I was warm for only two months out of 12,” Barnes said of the previous trip to Hawaii.

Even as he soaks in the warm weather in Hawaii, Barnes said he already misses adventure sports.

“I feel like I should be more excited or happy than I am, but I don’t want to do anything more than get back out there,” Barnes said.

“I think it’s selfish, so I have to see for myself.”

‘I feel incredible’

Total, Barnes 16,661 miles ridden In 359 days, from August 1, 2021, to July 25, 2022, when he arrived in Honolulu.

He flew back to Syracuse, New York on August 3, where he stayed briefly with his brother and returned to his previous day job driving for Uber.

“What I just did was crazy,” Barnes said while in Hawaii.

“I feel incredible that I had the opportunity to do it – and I did it as planned.”

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Fox News Digital has followed Barnes’ journey across America and detailed it for readers in this unique lifestyle series.

To catch up — or enjoy once again! — his three previous trips described here, read more below:

A NY man who bikes across America falls in love with these Pacific Northwest cities

A NY man who has cycled through all 50 states describes Montana’s scenery as ‘spectacular’

NY man who bikes across America names his friendliest state