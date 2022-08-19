New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled out a gun during a road-rage-filled encounter on their own front lawn.

A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonnet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage dispute that led to the crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden. New York.

A few hours later, Debonnet allegedly showed up at the home of Dylan Tyme, whose driver crashed, according to the filing. There, he allegedly blocked the driveway and demanded to speak to Tyme.

Tyme “took shelter in place and was trapped and imprisoned inside” and called his parents, according to the filing.

The video shows the father, Devon Tyme, walking up his driveway to find an angry man on his front porch.

“Your son needs to stay away from my house,” the man, identified as Debonnet, says in the video.

“The police are on their way,” Time says as he walks by.

After a brief argument about Tyme’s son’s broken side-view mirror, Tyme tells Debonnet to “get off my property.”

Something happens off camera and Debonette backs off.

“Get the pen away from me,” he says, reaching into his waistband and pulling out a handgun, which he seems to aim at Tyme.

Debonnet retreats, lowers the gun, and accuses Tyme of threatening to stab him with a pen, and Tyme’s son drives by his house and “cases” him.

They continue to argue but Debonette takes up arms.

“You can’t use our taxpayers’ money to behave the way you do,” Tyme tells Debonnet, who identified himself as an off-duty police officer.

“Okay, no problem,” he replies. “Please tell your son to stay away from my house.”

As the argument continues, Debonnet goes back to his car to get his phone, then shows Tym something, which he alleges is the boy waiting in front of his house.

They argue some more, and Tyme accuses Debonnet of breaking his son’s side-view mirror, which the officer denies, saying the boy did it by crashing the car in front of him during a road rage incident.

“He was scared,” Tyme says, a notion rejected by Debonnet.

“What am I going to do?” He countered.

“You are on my property, [and] You pull a gun on me,” Tyme shot back.

Suffolk County Police later arrived at the scene and arrested Debonnet.

Debonnet faces a rare charge of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Public records show Debonnet filed a single complaint in 2017 with New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board for abuse of power. He was acquitted after investigation.

His attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The Tyme family has obtained an order of protection against Debonnet and is considering moving out of the neighborhood, their attorney, Stephanie Ovadia, told Fox News Digital.

Dylan Tyme, a former high school track runner and student at nearby Stony Brook University, had never had so much as a traffic ticket and had never met Debonnet before, she said.

“There was no communication before [with Debonet]” she said.” No problem on the block. Everyone loved it.”

The Times is seeking $20 million in damages over allegations of false arrest and imprisonment, mental anguish, deprivation of civil rights and more.