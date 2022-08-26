New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

These New York lotteries were drawn on Thursday:

Cash 4 Life – 10-27-29-51-59, Cash Ball: 1

Mega millions – Estimated Jackpot: $135,000,000

evening of numbers – 3-5-1

Numbers Afternoon – 8-8-5

Victory 4 pm – 4-4-3-2

Win 4 pm – 4-1-7-9

Take 5 evening – 1-17-18-20-39

Take 5 in the afternoon – 2-8-17-32-37

Choose 10 – 1-7-8-9-11-15-17-19-23-32-34-39-47-49-52-53-63-67-73-80

Powerball – Estimated Jackpot: $115,000,000