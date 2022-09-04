New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A man was rescued by lifeguards in New York who recently collapsed on a beach bike ride and had an undetectable pulse for 12 minutes.

David Plotkin, 50, joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday morning to discuss what to remember from his fall on July 30 this year.

“It was a beautiful Saturday morning,” Plotkin said in a television interview.

“I went for my routine beach bike ride with my best friend,” he continued. “It’s about an hour long, but it’s anything but a one-hour bike ride.”

Lifeguard shortages have shut pools in American cities this summer

Plotkin said he and his friends had been biking for 30 minutes when he collapsed not far from the lifeguard station in Atlantic Beach.

“I was about 20 yards east of the lifeguard stand,” Plotkin told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“I collapsed in front of a retired police officer. He and his wife saw me and ran.”

Plotkin said he wasn’t breathing — so the pair started CPR while bystanders got a lifeguard team.

According to Plotkin, two lifeguards responded to the scene.

“They sprung into action and brought in defibrillators and they were working on me for 30 minutes,” Plotkin said.

Retired doctor returns to lifeguarding after 50 years: ‘One of the best jobs’

John Ryan Jr., lead lifeguard for the town of East Hampton, also joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” to discuss the life-saving measures his team took to save Plotkin.

Lifeguards administered two shocks from a defibrillator and continued CPR on Plotkin for 12 minutes.

Plotkin had no readable pulse at the time, Ryan confirmed.

“All the while, after those first two shocks, [the defibrillator] analyzed and said, ‘No shock advised,'” Ryan recalled.

“And at that point, the heart wasn’t beating, so we continued CPR throughout the process [and waited] to move him to a waiting ambulance.”

Philly grandma, age 70, returns to lifeguard duty to ‘help community’ amid shortages

Ryan said Plotkin’s fall was a “very rare” situation in the world of lifeguarding.

In his own words, Ryan said, “Once the heart stops, we know that our job is to continue doing CPR to keep the blood oxygen flowing to the organs in the hope that we can get him to a waiting ambulance, and then they can hopefully give some medication that will get the heart beating and then back to a normal heartbeat.” It can be shocking to get it.”

Ryan noted that his lifeguards changed in and out to perform two minutes of CPR and compressions.

He said 15 lifeguards rushed to the scene and assisted with compressions and ventilations.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It takes a lot out of you,” Ryan said.

“Your adrenaline is pumping and you’re doing CPR, and we have to switch in and out because if you’re not doing effective CPR, the blood flow isn’t circulating properly.”