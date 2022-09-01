New York law bans guns in certain areas

Enlarge this image switch title Yuuki Iwamura/AP

NEW YORK. Amidst bright lights and electronic billboards in New York City’s Times Square, the city has posted signs declaring the busy intersection a “Gun Free Zone.”

The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of many “delicate” places, including parks, churches and theaters, that will be banned from guns under a sweeping new state law that goes into effect Thursday. The measure, following a June U.S. Supreme Court decision, expanded gun rights and also sets stricter standards for issuing concealed carry permits.

New York is among half a dozen states that have had key provisions of their gun laws invalidated by a high court by requiring applicants to prove they had “good cause” to obtain a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the State Legislature took action next week because the ruling “deprived the governor of the ability to protect his citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.”

However, the law has led to confusion and lawsuits from gun owners who claim it unduly restricts their constitutional rights.

“They seem to be designed less to combat gun violence than to simply prevent people from getting guns — even if those people are law-abiding, honest citizens who, according to the Supreme Court, are entitled to own them.” Jonathan Corbett said. , a Brooklyn-based attorney and permit seeker who is one of several people challenging the law in court.

A federal judge extended the new rules on Wednesday evening, hours before they were due to go into effect. While the case for a preliminary injunction against the repeal was compelling, Judge Glenn Saddaby said the plaintiffs, an upstate New Yorker and three gun rights organizations, had no right to sue. Saddabi said he came to this decision in part because the man, the legal owner of the gun, failed to demonstrate, among other things, that he faced a real threat of being prosecuted under the new rules.

In a tweet, New York Attorney General Letitia James called the decision a major victory “against unwarranted gun lobby attacks.” In an emailed statement, Erich Pratt, senior vice president of America’s Gun Owners, one of the groups that issued the challenge, said Saddabi’s opinion “contains a silver lining for New Yorkers and the nation,” and said, that his group will continue to fight. against clear violations of the Second Amendment.”

Under the law, applicants for a concealed carry permit must complete 16 hours of classroom instruction and two hours of live-fire exercises. Ordinary citizens will be banned from carrying guns to schools, churches, subways, theaters and amusement parks – among other places deemed “sensitive” by authorities.

Applicants will also be required to provide a list of social media accounts from the past three years as part of a “character and conduct” test. The requirement was added because shooters sometimes hinted at online violence before opening fire on people.

Sheriffs in some upstate counties said the extra work of their investigators could add to existing delays in processing applications.

In Rochester, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said it currently takes two to four hours to complete a background check on a “clean” gun permit candidate. He estimates that the new law will add another one to three hours per permit. There are about 600 gun permits in the county.

“It will slow things down a little more,” he said.

In the Mohawk Valley, Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino had questions about how the digital investigation would proceed.

“It says here that your social networks are for three years. We’re not going to print three-year-old social media posts from everyone. If you look at my Facebook, I send six or 10 messages a day,” the sheriff said. , former district attorney and judge.

The list of prohibited places to carry guns has drawn criticism from advocates who say it is so extensive that it will be difficult for people with permits to move around in public places. People with guns could only engage in private business with permission, such as a sign on a window.

Giardino has already begun handing out announcements to local businesses that people can carry legal firearms indoors. Jennifer Elson, who owns the Let’s Twist Again Diner in Amsterdam, said she hung the sheriff’s sign along with her own reading, in part “According to our governor, we should be posting this nonsense. If you are a law-abiding citizen who has received a legal permit to carry, welcome here.

But in Times Square, which is visited by about 50 million tourists annually, and in many less crowded places, it will be illegal to carry weapons from Thursday.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said on Tuesday she looks forward to the authorities taking steps to “protect New Yorkers and the visitors who frequent Times Square.”

The Supreme Court decision also led to a series of laws in California tightening gun ownership rules, including a new law that could make gun dealers and manufacturers liable for any harm caused by any person they believe “has reasonable grounds to believe that he is at significant risk.” illegal use of weapons.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation requiring gun permit applicants to undergo a face-to-face interview with the licensing authority.

New Jersey required people to be trained before getting a permit and forced new residents to register guns they bring in from out of state.

Hawaii, which has the fewest gun deaths in the country, is still weighing its options. Since the Supreme Court decision, the state has issued only one new gun permit.

Although New York State does not maintain gun permit filing data, there are reports of long lines at county clerk offices and other evidence of a spike in applications before the law goes into effect.

In the Mohawk Valley, Pine Tree Shooting Club president Paul Catucci said interest in the club’s safety courses soared late this summer.

“I had to reject hundreds of them,” he said.