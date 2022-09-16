New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A former veteran chief federal judge from Brooklyn, New York has been appointed as a special master to review documents seized at former President Trump’s Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago.

US District Judge Eileen Cannon appointed Raymond Deary after Trump requested an independent review of thousands of classified documents recovered by law enforcement.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, also rejected a Justice Department request to lift a temporary ban on the department’s use of nearly 100 classified records taken during the Aug. 8 search.

The Justice Department is expected to contest the judge’s order to a federal appeals court. It gave Cannon until Thursday to lift its order blocking continued review of classified records and said it would ask the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to intervene if she did not.

Deary is tasked with reviewing and distinguishing any documents covered by claims of privilege. It is not clear how long the review will take. The special master’s process has already delayed the investigation, with Cannon ordering the Justice Department to temporarily pause key aspects of its investigation.

The Justice Department is investigating the hoarding of top-secret materials and other classified documents at a Florida property after Trump left office. The FBI said it recovered more than 11,000 documents from the home during its search, including about 100 with classified markings.

Deary nominated by Ronald Reagan In 1986, he also served as the top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York in the 1970s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.