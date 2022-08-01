New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York judge on Sunday granted bail to a bodega worker arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man who attacked his elderly boss on the street.

Kenneth Gowdy, 54, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of a 59-year-old homeless man named Kenneth Fair.

The fatal incident came to light around noon on Saturday when the 78-year-old manager at Magic 7 Smoke Shop in the Bronx was carrying boxes inside and Fair began to complain. The homeless man intentionally bumped into the manager and swung at him, the NY Daily News reported, citing police sources.

During an arraignment hearing Sunday in Bronx Criminal Court, prosecutors accused Godey of coming up behind Fair, putting the homeless man in a chokehold and stabbing him in the upper right chest after the fight. But Gowdy’s defense attorney, Stacey Richman, claimed the fatal shooting was justified because her client was defending his manager.

“This was not murder,” Richman told the courtroom Sunday, according to the NY Daily News. “The deceased attacked his boss and wanted to protect him.”

“He thought he was going to kill his boss,” she added. “His only concern was protecting his boss.”

Judge Leticia Ramirez ultimately set bail at $5,000 cash, or $25,000 partially secured bond and $25,000 insurance bond. Richman said Gowdy’s family had planned to post the money, but his release was pending as of Sunday night. Gowdy was crying to her before the court hearing, the lawyer said.

“He’s devastated,” Richman said. “We believe in our system, and we believe in the justice of the system, and this man should be exonerated.”

Gowdy has two prior felonies on his record. He worked for the parks department for two decades but was fired in 2011 after being accused of forcible touching.

Meanwhile, Fair’s arrest record stretches back to 1989 and includes several charges for assault, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, a source told the newspaper.

Richman claimed that Gowdy had “entitled himself” over the past decade, disputing the forcible touching charge as a “false accusation” and living up to being fired from the Parks Department, switching to a job “voluntarily spending time at the bodega” around the corner.

“His work ethic was perfect. I’ve never seen him hot-tempered, he’s always calm,” Tylik Miles, whose brother owns the smoke shop, told the Daily News of Gowdy. “It was an unfortunate situation that could have been completely avoided. Someone died.”

Gowdy’s wife of 13 years and her son attended the trial and hugged Richman afterward.

It comes after a recent controversy earlier this month involving 61-year-old Manhattan bodega worker Jose Alba, who was arrested and charged with the murder of a man caught on surveillance video first coming behind the counter and attacking Alba during a possible robbery attempt.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faced widespread backlash after Alba was locked up in the notorious Rikers Island jail complex for nearly a week, and the worker was caught on video fatally stabbing his assailant in self-defense. Bragg’s office later backed down and a judge dropped the murder charge.