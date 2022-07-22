New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Jets will try a new look In the 2022 NFL season The organization is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

The Jets unveiled their new “stealth black helmets” on Friday, which will be worn in all three regular season games. The helmets are paired with all-black uniforms and are worn in Weeks 8, 12 and 16 of the regular season.

“Inspired by the stealth fighter jet, the new helmet shell features a matte black finish,” the Jets said on the team website. “The Stealth Black helmet also features a chrome green face mask, an extension of the team’s existing green helmet shell. The helmet decal has also been updated with a white keyline – the three team colors on the helmet – green, white and black.”

The new helmets come as the NFL loosens its rules on uniform policy, allowing teams to wear alternate helmets through the 2022 regular season.

“Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy,” said WR Elijah Moore. “Definitely an honor to come out in them.”

The The Jets recently changed their uniforms In 2019, going with a slightly darker green uniform.

“We have the best alternate helmet in the league,” RB Michael Carter said. “Jets Farm loves it and I’m so excited and blessed to help unveil it.”

New York joins a growing list of NFL teams to go with a black helmet The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday is their new all-black look.

The Jets finished another poor season at 4-13 in Robert Saleh’s first year as head coach in New York.

The Jets are counting on 2021 first-round draft pick Zach Wilson, who impressed his coaches in the offseason program and has stepped up as the starting quarterback in his second season.

“He’s got a really good early command of the offense and he’s doing a really good job of that,” Saleh said, according to the New York Post. “He’s doing little things where you see a little more safety. He’s not a rookie, so he’s a little more vocal. He’s looking good. He’s more comfortable, obviously grasping the offense. He’s never been in trouble. The offense, but he’s a rookie, so He’ll deal with it. He’s a lot further along at this point than he was a year ago, for sure.”

The Jets report to training camp on July 26.