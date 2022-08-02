New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kwan Alexander Signed with the New York Jets Friday, but it only took one practice with the team for the Pro Bowler to make a lasting impression on the field.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who had nothing but praise for the veteran linebacker on the Jets’ first day of padded practice, told the media, “He’s been awesome.”

“He’s got this infectious energy about him, he’s got an edge to him. He has the ability to elevate the people around him,” Ulbricht continued. “So to have a guy like that in the building is awesome. It makes us better in practice. It makes us better in meetings. It makes us better at the end on Sundays.”

The Jets signed Alexander to a one-year deal on Friday New York’s thinnest location With much needed veteran experience. He reunited with head coach Robert Saleh, who coached Alexander for two years in San Francisco, where Saleh served as defensive coordinator.

“The more guys you have like that, the better,” Ulbricht added before making an interesting analogy. “I always say, Coke is great, you know? But Coke with a little something in it is even better, right? You know what I’m saying?”

Alexander, who turned 28 on Wednesday, was drafted Tampa Bay Buccaneers In the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Bucks, leading the league in tackles in 2016 before signing with the Niners in 2019.

Then he had a business New Orleans Saints In his second season.

Alexander told reporters at a press conference on Monday that he is the Saints and the New York Giants Before ultimately deciding on the Jets.

“I’m familiar with the defense – love coach Saleh, love the team, love the guys they’ve brought in,” he said of his decision. “I love the energy they have, they have some dogs on their team. I wanted to be a part of that.”