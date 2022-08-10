type here...
TOP STORIES New York governor pledges $10 million to fight domestic...
TOP STORIES

New York governor pledges $10 million to fight domestic terrorism after Buffalo shooting

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she is pledging $10 million to create new groups in every county and in New York City, designed primarily to combat domestic terrorism. Here, Hochul holds the signed bill surrounded by lawmakers during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 6, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images


hide title

switch title

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she is pledging $10 million to create new groups in every county and in New York City, designed primarily to combat domestic terrorism. Here Hochul holds the signed bill surrounded by lawmakers during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 6, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In the fight against domestic terrorism at the local level, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new guidance Tuesday to support the development of plans to prevent domestic terrorism in the wake of the Buffalo mass shooting.

Hochul pledged $10 million to help New York counties establish threat assessment management teams.

It’s a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done, Jawed Ali, an assistant professor at the G.I. Gerald R. Ford University of Michigan.

“The more states like New York develop their own plans to combat domestic terrorism, the better,” Ali said. “This will provide a combination of different actions in the short term, allowing some of the longer-term aspects of the Biden administration’s national strategy to take root.”

The teams, Hole said, will consist of law enforcement and mental health professionals, school officials and other important stakeholders tasked with identifying, assessing and reducing domestic terrorism.

“After the horrific terrorist attack in my hometown of Buffalo, I promised New Yorkers that we would stand up to the scourge of domestic terror head-on,” Hochul said in a statement.

The mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalda put some gun rallies on hold for now.

Shooting at Uvalde Primary School

The mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalda put some gun rallies on hold for now.

Each county’s plan must include information from local law enforcement, mental health professionals, schools and others before it is submitted to the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Office of Terrorism by December 31, Hochul said.

The Buffalo shooter, 19-year-old Payton Gendron, is currently in custody. against 27 accounts after a fatal attack at a Tops supermarket.

If found guilty on all 27 counts, Gendron could face either the death penalty or the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

According to the US Department of Justice, the Attorney General will later decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Previous articleIndiana house explosion, at least 39 homes damaged
Next articleRussian propaganda is distributed in Spanish and Arabic and beyond the West.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 30-year-old Florida cold case was cracked after the suspect’s family members spoke with police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 10 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

House Democrats prioritize voting on Manchin’s bill, an IRS expansion on police funding

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 10 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ellen DeGeneres sends her best wishes to actress ex Anne Heche, who is in a coma after a car accident

closer Video DeGeneres shared her best wishes for the actress, who...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Deshaun Watson will start the Browns’ first preseason game on Friday

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan canceled due to Canada’s anti-terrorism law

A Taliban fighter stands guard as people receive food rations distributed by a South Korean humanitarian aid group...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Snowbirds landed after crash at Fort St. John

The Royal Canadian Air Force has ordered a "combat halt" for its Snowbird demonstration squadron jets following a...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News