New York governor pledges $10 million to fight domestic terrorism after Buffalo shooting

Enlarge this image switch title Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In the fight against domestic terrorism at the local level, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new guidance Tuesday to support the development of plans to prevent domestic terrorism in the wake of the Buffalo mass shooting.

Hochul pledged $10 million to help New York counties establish threat assessment management teams.

It’s a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done, Jawed Ali, an assistant professor at the G.I. Gerald R. Ford University of Michigan.

“The more states like New York develop their own plans to combat domestic terrorism, the better,” Ali said. “This will provide a combination of different actions in the short term, allowing some of the longer-term aspects of the Biden administration’s national strategy to take root.”

The teams, Hole said, will consist of law enforcement and mental health professionals, school officials and other important stakeholders tasked with identifying, assessing and reducing domestic terrorism.

“After the horrific terrorist attack in my hometown of Buffalo, I promised New Yorkers that we would stand up to the scourge of domestic terror head-on,” Hochul said in a statement.

Shooting at Uvalde Primary School The mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalda put some gun rallies on hold for now.

Each county’s plan must include information from local law enforcement, mental health professionals, schools and others before it is submitted to the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Office of Terrorism by December 31, Hochul said.

The Buffalo shooter, 19-year-old Payton Gendron, is currently in custody. against 27 accounts after a fatal attack at a Tops supermarket.

If found guilty on all 27 counts, Gendron could face either the death penalty or the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

According to the US Department of Justice, the Attorney General will later decide whether to seek the death penalty.