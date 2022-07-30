New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Governor Cathy Hochul issued an executive order on Friday declaring a state of disaster emergency in response to the monkeypox outbreak.

New York is the epicenter of the outbreak in the US, and the Empire State currently has 1,345 confirmed cases of monkeypox and orthopox virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State of Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to combat this outbreak,” the leader wrote in a statement.

“More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to use every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It’s important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That’s why my team and I are working to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity And we’re working around the clock to responsibly educate people on how to stay safe during this outbreak,” she said.

Hochul said on Twitter that the order will allow the state government to “respond more quickly” and help the state’s vaccination efforts.

Specifically, the order expanded the group of eligible people who can give vaccine shots, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives.

It allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient-specific standing orders for vaccines and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.

On Thursday, the Health Commissioner of the Empire State declared monkeypox as an “imminent threat”. to public health.”

“Based on the continued spread of this virus, which has increased rapidly and has primarily affected communities that identify as men who have sex with men, and the need for local jurisdictions to provide vaccinations, I have declared monkey pox an imminent threat to the public health of the State of New York,” State Commissioner of Health Dr. Marie T. Bassett said in a statement. “This announcement means that after other federal and state funding sources are maximized, local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities will be able to access additional state reimbursement.”

Hochul announced that 110,00 monkeypox vaccine doses have been secured for the state, which will be distributed over the next four to six weeks.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra announced Thursday that an additional 786,000 doses of the vaccine will be deployed nationwide.

“Our goal is to overcome this virus and end this outbreak. We have a strategy to deploy these additional vaccine doses in a way that protects those at risk and limits the spread of the virus, while distributing it equally and fairly across states,” he said. “These vaccines are the result of years of federal investment and planning.”

In a call, Becerra told reporters the same day that the Biden administration “has done everything we can to work at the federal level … with state and local partners and communities to make sure we can get ahead of this and end this outbreak.” .”

