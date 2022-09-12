New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York Gov. Cathy Hochul said Monday she would allow the state of Covid-19 emergency to end as cases continue to decline and criticism from her Republican opponents mounts in a tight re-election race.

Hochul, a Democrat who took office last year after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo left office, extending two executive orders per month that allow her to bypass state contracting rules and ease licensing rules for health care workers.

Orders will end at midnight.

“I will not renew them at this time,” Hochul said Monday. “We are now in a different place. We are announcing the removal of masks on public transport. We have a new booster shot a few days ago.”

The state of emergency allowed the state to secure Covid test kits and send tests to out-of-state labs, she said.

Hochul has faced criticism from Republicans, particularly her opponent U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, for using emergency powers. Her administration has purchased $600 million worth of home Covid tests, the Times Union reported.

Some people connected to the company that provides the tests, Digital Gadgets, contributed more than $300,000 to Hochul’s campaign. She had denied any contribution towards awarding the contract.