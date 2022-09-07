New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Wearing a mask on New York City mass transit is now optional.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the decision was based on the latest COVID-19 numbers, which she highlighted were “unprecedented trends,” as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average total is 3,400 cases and 17.8 cases per 100,000 people, with hospitalizations also “stable”.

Hochul presented a yellow sign that will be posted, reading: “Masks are encouraged but optional. Let’s respect each other’s choice.”

“What that means is that you choose not to wear a mask. It’s your personal decision. You make your own personal risk assessment of who you come in contact with, your own vulnerabilities, where you work … You make your own determination. , but not your fellow passengers. Don’t judge them on what the choices are. Let’s be respectful,” she said.

While variants are still at large, masking requirements will remain in place in state-regulated health care facilities and clinical settings.

Hochul said the state was in a “very different place” than before during the ongoing pandemic and was “optimistic”.

In a tweet, Hochul said the policies will be adjusted as needed.

Asked about riders who may be upset by the news on their way home from work, Hochul said Omicron-specific boosters will play a vital role in warding off the virus.

Hochul received a covid booster shot live during the press briefing.

“And also, people are coming back to work and they’re coming back to school,” she replied, adding that if people aren’t wearing masks in those places “it makes sense not to worry about it along the way.”

Tweeting an example of a sign, the MTA removed part of its name that instructed riders to “wear a mask.”

The New York Taxi and Limousine Commission still requires masks in cabs and ride-share vehicles.