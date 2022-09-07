off
Wearing a mask on New York City mass transit is now optional.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the decision was based on the latest COVID-19 numbers, which she highlighted were “unprecedented trends,” as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average total is 3,400 cases and 17.8 cases per 100,000 people, with hospitalizations also “stable”.

NEW YORK, NY - August 24: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks, along with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbach, to discuss their joint efforts to combat high-intensity drug violence. Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Office in New York City on August 24, 2022.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Hochul presented a yellow sign that will be posted, reading: “Masks are encouraged but optional. Let’s respect each other’s choice.”

“What that means is that you choose not to wear a mask. It’s your personal decision. You make your own personal risk assessment of who you come in contact with, your own vulnerabilities, where you work … You make your own determination. , but not your fellow passengers. Don’t judge them on what the choices are. Let’s be respectful,” she said.

While variants are still at large, masking requirements will remain in place in state-regulated health care facilities and clinical settings.

Two women look at their phones while waiting on the subway. Platform during Labor Day weekend in New York City on September 04, 2022.

(Photo by Alexey Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Hochul said the state was in a “very different place” than before during the ongoing pandemic and was “optimistic”.

In a tweet, Hochul said the policies will be adjusted as needed.

Asked about riders who may be upset by the news on their way home from work, Hochul said Omicron-specific boosters will play a vital role in warding off the virus.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: People cross the street in front of a bus in Times Square on August 15, 2022 in New York.

(Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

Hochul received a covid booster shot live during the press briefing.

“And also, people are coming back to work and they’re coming back to school,” she replied, adding that if people aren’t wearing masks in those places “it makes sense not to worry about it along the way.”

Tweeting an example of a sign, the MTA removed part of its name that instructed riders to “wear a mask.”

The New York Taxi and Limousine Commission still requires masks in cabs and ride-share vehicles.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.