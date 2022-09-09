New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were found in sewage in Nassau County.

In the executive order, the governor cited recent detections and declining vaccination rates against polio.

In a separate release, the New York Department of Health said the order expands the network of polio vaccine administrators, including EMS workers, midwives and pharmacists.

“On polio, we can’t roll the dice,” said state health commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “If you or your child is not vaccinated or not up to date on vaccinations, there is a risk of polio.

She said: “Don’t wait to get vaccinated. If you’re unsure about you or your family’s vaccination status, check with a health care provider, clinic or local county health department to make sure you and your loved ones have received all recommended doses.”

It authorizes physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient-specific standing orders for polio vaccines.

The order requires health care providers to send immunization data to the department through the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS).

A case of paralytic polio has been identified in a Rockland County resident, and poliovirus has been found in sewage samples from Rockland County, Orange County, Sullivan County, New York City, and now Nassau County.

“A sample collected in August from Nassau County was genetically linked to a previously identified case of paralytic polio in Rockland County, further evidence of expanding community transmission,” the health department explained. “All of the samples reported are worrisome samples, meaning they are poliovirus types that cause paralysis in humans.”

All unvaccinated New Yorkers — including children older than two months, pregnant women and people who have not previously completed the polio vaccine series — are advised to get vaccinated immediately.

People from the past Completed their polio vaccine series A person suspected of being infected should receive a lifetime booster of IPV if they have had close contact with a person who has had occupational exposure to sewage or health care workers in areas where poliovirus has been found.