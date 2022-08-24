New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Jamal Bowman, DN.Y., has become the latest member of the far-left “squad,” fending off a primary challenge from a more moderate member of the Democratic Party.

He faces Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi on Tuesday in the closely watched Democratic primary for New York’s newly drawn 16th Congressional District.

In 2020, he lost to Engel Bowman in the Democratic primary for New York’s old 16th Congressional District.

LIVE UPDATES: Primary voters turn out in Florida and New York

Bowman is expected to easily win re-election to represent New York’s 16th Congressional District, a seat that election analysts rate as “solidly Democratic.”

Bowman is a fellow “squad” member, a Democratic representative. Ilhan Omar, narrowly defeated her moderate primary challenger earlier this month.