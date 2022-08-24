closer
The New York primary promises to set the tone for November’s midterm elections

National correspondent Bryan Lenas previews several key races to watch in a ‘special report’ from the New York primary.

Rep. Jamal Bowman, DN.Y., has become the latest member of the far-left “squad,” fending off a primary challenge from a more moderate member of the Democratic Party.

He faces Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi on Tuesday in the closely watched Democratic primary for New York’s newly drawn 16th Congressional District.

In 2020, he lost to Engel Bowman in the Democratic primary for New York’s old 16th Congressional District.

Representative Jamal Bowman (D-NY) speaks at the National Action Network's (NAN) three-day annual national conference on April 07, 2022 in New York City.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Bowman is expected to easily win re-election to represent New York’s 16th Congressional District, a seat that election analysts rate as “solidly Democratic.”

Bowman is a fellow “squad” member, a Democratic representative. Ilhan Omar, narrowly defeated her moderate primary challenger earlier this month.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.