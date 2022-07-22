New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Rochester, New York, police officer was killed Thursday evening and another officer was injured after being shot by a suspect while on duty in the city’s northeast section.

“This is a tragedy for our community,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, according to WHAM-TV. “I’m asking Rochester to pray for these officers and their families. They go out every day and put their lives on the line. And while some people are sitting on the sidelines, these kids are on the front lines, trying. Keep our community safe. We want these officers, their Prayers for the family, RPD and the entire city of Rochester.”

A woman was also shot, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

Her condition and that of the surviving officer are unknown.

Details of the shooting have not been released.

“Our thoughts are with the family and fellow officers at the Rochester Police Department after one of their own was killed in a senseless shooting this evening,” the Utica City of New York Police Department wrote on Facebook. “We pray for the healthy and speedy recovery of the second officer who was shot in the same incident.”

Rochester is dealing with an increase in gun violence.

The Democrat mayor declared a state of emergency due to gun violence in Rochester the same day the officers were shot, WHAM reported.

The station reported that 202 people were shot and 41 killed in the city this year — and 82% of homicides involved guns.

Witness attack on Lee Zeldin at campaign event in New York: ‘Kinda crazy’

“Terrible news out of Rochester tonight where a @RochesterNYPD officer was shot and killed and another officer was also shot and is now in the hospital,” tweeted Lee Zeldin, Republican of New York. “Prayers for these officers, their families and the Rochester community. We must do more to support the blue.”

Zeldin’s tweets came hours after a suspect tried to attack the congressman and gubernatorial candidate while speaking on stage at a campaign event in Perrinton, New York. The suspect, David G. Jakubonis, was charged with attempted second-degree assault. Jakubonis was released on his own recognizance, according to the Monroe County Sheriff.

Zeldin predicted Jakubonis’ release on Twitter, writing: “The attacker will be released immediately under New York law.”

No one was seriously injured in the attack on Zeldin.