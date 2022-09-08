New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

America’s youth can forgo a college degree and make nearly six figures without it.

A New York construction company hires high school graduates and offers full benefits — even those without a college degree.

Graduates may be offered a full-time position after completing a summer apprenticeship for a company paying up to $47 an hour.

Chris DiStefano, owner and COO of Harrison & Burroughs, spoke to “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning about giving students without a college degree the opportunity to work full-time.

“College isn’t for everyone — and with the rising cost of tuition, we can provide a great opportunity for those who may not be the best path to college,” he said.

With headquarters in Albany, New York, DiStefano says his company offers incoming senior year students the opportunity to work up to 200 hours and complete a summer apprenticeship.

From there, students may be offered a full-time position pending graduation.

“When they come, they can come in at 18 and get a stable wage and have a stable career to move forward,” he said.

Is DiStefano optimistic about having a strong workforce? He said that today it is a challenge to find qualified people.

“We are taking this very seriously and doing everything on our side to create a sustainable future,” he said.

The construction company focuses on building, maintaining and repairing bridges at competitive rates.

High school graduates may make the decision to drop out of college for a number of reasons.

However, in most cases, having a college degree pays off in the long run.

“College isn’t for everyone — and with the rising cost of tuition, we can offer a great opportunity.”

The US Census Bureau’s “Fun Facts: Back-to-School” report found that “education paid” for adult workers in 2020, with annual salaries increasing with each education level: $32K (less than 9th grade education); $39K (high school graduates and GED recipients); and $73K (those with a bachelor’s degree from college).

Fox News Digital’s Courtney Moore contributed to this report.