New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York City government has 30,000 vehicles. It’s the largest municipal fleet in the country and includes everything from police cars to garbage trucks and salt spreaders — but one of them stands out a little bit more than the rest.

This is the iconic 1952 Chrysler Imperial Parade Phaeton, which has been featured in some of the most famous parades on Broadway honoring America’s heroes, sports champions and other celebrities.

The black open-top car was one of three identical vehicles built by Chrysler and was loaned out for use at civic events to help promote the brand.

It is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

A million-dollar Chrysler lost at sea

Two are assigned to New York and Los Angeles, the latter being operated by Chrysler from Detroit.

“The third one was originally supposed to go to the White House, but because of giveaway rules and things like that, the corporation kept it and gave it away all over the Midwest for various parades and events,” Brandt Rosenbusch, manager historical services for Chrysler parent Stellantis, told this Fox News Digital Autos editor. Said.

The 20-foot-long, three-ton cars were based on the Imperial Crown limousine, but were fitted with a dual-coil phaeton-style body with a bulkhead and a large rear passenger compartment with a windshield. area.

Steps on the rear bumper and handles on the trunk allow for safe travel, and an extra set of seats flips out from the bulkhead.

The cars were handled by Chrysler in the early years. They were repainted and redesigned in 1955 with new grilles, lights and larger tail fins to better reflect the styling of the automaker’s latest production car.

The New York car was first shown in a parade on December 18, 1952, when Lt. Gen. Willis D. Crittenberger, a World War II veteran, finished his career as commanding general of the First Army at Fort Jay on Governors Island. Not far from lower Manhattan.

It was black at the time and was repainted white during the update. A restoration in the 1980s brought back its original color, which remains to this day.

Chrysler donated it to the city in 1961, and the following year it was used to carry John Glenn, who successfully returned from space as the first American to orbit the Earth.

He became the first and still only honoree to be paraded aboard the space shuttle Discovery twice in 1998, after setting the record for the oldest man in orbit while aboard the space shuttle Discovery at age 77.

In between, it took several Americans hostage in Iran for 444 days; After returning home they were saluted by their country.

Perhaps the most memorable images since August 13, 1969, when the three Apollo 11 astronauts rode in a car while sitting on a padded platform mounted on the trunk.

Ticker tape rained down on the men who spearheaded the greatest achievements in human history.

“This car is not only beautiful, it has become a symbol of New York City pride and is truly an integral part of American history,” said Dan Pinnock, commissioner of the NYC Department of Administrative Services.

That agency is responsible for managing it today.

The car is stored in its own small shed near the NYPD tow pound in Brooklyn. Pinnock said it’s run regularly to make sure it’s ready to go if they get a call from the mayor’s office saying they need it for an upcoming event.

Why America’s Memorial Day Car Parades Are Great

The last time the city held a march for frontline workers was in 2021. Sandra Lindsey, the first American registered nurse to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, was asked for a ride.

“She and other important workers will have the opportunity to travel down Broadway through our Canyon of Heroes and be celebrated for the incredible work they did to get us out of the pandemic,” Pinnock said.

Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden’s 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Rediscovered and Ready for Restoration

This reporter had the opportunity to take the car for a short spin around Brooklyn — up front, so as not to denigrate its places of honor — and can confirm that even seven decades later the experience still floats on a cloud.

The ancient 5.4-liter firepower V8 chugged gently as the Leviathan slowly drove past admirers who couldn’t help but toot their horns at the sight.

When it will report to official duty again is really a matter of fate – but Pinnock is optimistic the city won’t have to wait long to see it on the road again.

“New York loves to celebrate, and we especially love to celebrate our heroes, so we’re hoping one of our local sports teams will give us a chance to take this car for a spin soon.”

“It’s priceless. It’s a priceless part of our history.”

New York City Football Club won the MLS Championship in 2021, but only a small rally was held at City Hall due to ongoing pandemic concerns.

Athletes usually don’t ride it, preferring to stay with their teammates on a float or bus.

However, Yankee greats Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra got their chance when their successors won the World Series in 1996 and 2000, respectively.

Los Angeles still has its car, with a third also residing in the city at the Peterson Automotive Museum.

Chrysler sold it to a private buyer several decades ago, and it changed hands several times before it was purchased by the museum in 2001 for an undisclosed price.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Hagerty’s manager of valuation analytics, John Wylie, said the cars could be worth more than $1 million if auctioned, but Pinnock said he wasn’t swayed by the potential boost to his agency’s budget.

“It’s priceless. It’s a priceless piece of our history, and there are no plans to sell it.”